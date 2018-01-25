Elton John Opens Up About Making Amends with His Mother Before Her Death: 'Life's Too Short'

While Elton John is looking ahead to the next chapter of his life — his final global tour and following retirement from life on the road — he’s also looking back on his mended relationship with his mother.

Sheila Farebrother died in December, shortly after the mother and son rekindled their relationship after a nearly decade-long estrangement.

“We reconciled in 2016 and it was a nice reconciliation,” he said on ITV’s Lorraine aired Thursday. “I saw her a week before she died, and I thought, ‘God, she’s pretty feisty, she’s going to last for a few months,’ and a week later she was dead. It really shook me actually.”

The 70-year-old music icon said they had a “beautiful” private ceremony for Farebrother in the chapel where his maternal grandmother’s ashes were scattered.

“It was a beautiful religious ceremony, and I sang and I did a eulogy, and it was just a lovely farewell,” he said.

John added, “It was lovely that we did reconcile because otherwise, you know, life’s too short.”

The singer plans to use his retirement from performing to focus on the next generation of his family, including husband David Furnish and their two sons, 7-year-old Zachary and 5-year-old Elijah.

“Before the children, I thought, ‘This is what I’m going be doing til the day I die,'” John told ABC News’ Robin Roberts. “But I don’t want to be traveling away from my children. They need me, I need them, much more than doing another tour or another show.”

He added, “There’s no contest. I’d rather be with my children than still be playing shows. It’s a very easy decision to make.”

John assures Roberts that despite his retirement from touring, he’ll still be “making music, writing, making records.”

“I’ll still be involved in music,” he shared. “I can’t not be involved in music.”

The “Tiny Dancer” singer also revealed that he wants to start and end his tour in the United States, saying, “I owe this country so much.”

John views his international Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which kicks off in September and will include 300 shows spanning through 2021, as a way to “say thank you to all the fans that I’ve had.”

“I gave people a hell of a lot of pleasure,” he said. “Our songs will live on.”