Elton John Honors Mother After Private Funeral: 'Thank You For Bringing Me Into This World'

Elton John held a private funeral service Wednesday for his mother Sheila Eileen Farebrother, who died at the age of 92 on Dec. 4.

The “Candle in the Wind” singer shared details about the event in the caption to an emotional Instagram post that came attached to a photo of Farebrother’s funeral plaque.

“Dear Mum,” John, 70, wrote. “Today’s funeral was perfect. Having the service in the family chapel and attended by your brother and sister brought us all comfort. Having the service where Nan lived out her final days brought you and your Mother back together again.”

“Tomorrow your friends will gather separately to say their good byes,” John added. “I’ve chosen all the music so everything will be just right. Thank-you for bringing me into the world and for all that you have done for me.”

He signed his post, “Love, Elton #RIP.”

John’s words were extra poignant considering the rock legend had recently resumed contact with his mother after a fierce feud kept them apart for over seven years.

The bad blood between the family members apparently began in June 2008, when John (born Reginald Dwight) reshuffled his staff, firing two long-standing members of his inner circle: personal assistant Bob Halley and manager-turned-brief-romantic partner John Reid. Their employment with John dated back decades, and when he demanded his mother also cut ties with the men, she firmly refused.

“I told him: ‘I’m not about to do that and drop them. Bob is like a son to me. He has always been marvelous to me and he lives nearby and keeps an eye on me,’” Farebrother told the Daily Mail in 2015. “I had no intention of dropping John and Bob and I told Elton so. He told me I thought more of Bob Halley than I did of my own son.”

For years they didn’t speak. John reportedly even stayed away after her husband of 40 years, Fred Farebrother, died in 2010.

But the prolific pop musician announced last spring that he had reconciled with his mother after a nearly decade-long estrangement. John shared a smiling photo of the duo on Mother’s Day and writing, “So happy we are back in touch.”

In December, John shared the sad news with his fans through Twitter and Instagram that Farebrother had died. “So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning. I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock,” he wrote. “Travel safe Mum. Thank you for everything. I will miss you so much. Love, Elton.”

He accompanied the post with a photo of himself and Farebrother, in which they’re both dressed up and smiling wide.