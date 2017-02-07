Elton John Honors George Michael as ‘One of the Best Vocalists Ever’ on Beats 1 Tribute Show

Mere days after George Michael was found dead in his home on Christmas day, friend and fellow music superstar Sir Elton John paid tribute to the later singer with an emotional performance of “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me”—which the pair sang together in 1990. Now John has honored the singer on his Beats 1 show, Rocket Hour.

“Not only was he a good friend, but he was probably one of the most brilliant songwriters this country’s ever produced, and certainly one of the best vocalists ever,” he told listeners. “One of the best in the world.”

John, 70, opened the show by playing Michael’s 1998 song “Outside.” Over the course of the program he played two more of Michael’s tracks, “Freedom ’90” and “One More Try”—and noted that the later is a particular favorite.

“I don’t get jealous of many songs, but I’m jealous of this song. I’d love to have written this,” he said of “One More Try.”

In addition to Michaels’ three originals, John also unleashed a tribute playlist including Leon Russell’s “A Song For You,” Nina Simone’s “I Put a Spell on You,” Ray Charles’ “Drown in My Own Tears,” Bruce Springsteen’s “Streets of Philadelphia” and Bob Dylan’s “Blowin’ In the Wind.”

“I just want to remember him for his wonderful music and his kindness, which people are commenting on. He was the kindest, most generous man, and did it without wanting any publicity. I’ve seen him being so kind to so many people. I’ll miss him so much for his music but more than anything for his humanity.”

The precise cause of Michael’s death is still unknown. The results of toxicology report still pending, and an initial post mortem held in late December proved “inconclusive.”