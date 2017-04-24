Elton John Cancels String of Concerts After Contracting ‘Rare and Potentially Deadly’ Bacterial Infection

Elton John is on the mend after a harrowing medical scare.

The pop icon is canceling all of the April and May performances of his Las Vegas residency, The Million Dollar Piano, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“During a recent, successful tour of South America, Elton contracted a harmful and unusual bacterial infection,” a rep for John, 70, told PEOPLE Monday in a statement. “During his return flight home from Santiago, Chile, he became violently ill. Upon returning to the U.K., Elton’s Doctors admitted him to hospital, where he underwent immediate treatment to remove the infection.

“After spending two nights in intensive care followed by an extended stay in hospital, Elton was released from hospital on Saturday, April 22 and is now comfortably resting at home per doctor’s advice. Infections of this nature are rare and potentially deadly. Thankfully, Elton’s medical team identified this quickly and treated it successfully. He is expected to make a full and complete recovery.”

In addition to canceling his Vegas shows, John will nix his May 6 performance in Bakersfield, California; however, he is expected to return to his previously scheduled slate of live performances, starting in Twickenham, England, on June 3.

“I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologise for disappointing them,” John added in a statement. “I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well.”

Remembering an amazing audience, in Porto Alegre last week. Hope you had as much fun as I did! #EltonTour #Brazil A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Apr 10, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

The “Tiny Dancer” singer — who released his 32nd studio album, Wonderful Crazy Night, in February 2016 — chronicled his South American tour on Instagram earlier this month. On April 10, he shared a throwback photo from a concert in Brazil, writing: “Remembering an amazing audience, in Porto Alegre last week. Hope you had as much fun as I did!”

John and longtime partner David Furnish, 54, married in December 2014. The couple are parents to sons Zachary, 6, and Elijah, 4.