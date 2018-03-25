Elton John Celebrates 71st Birthday with Sweet Tribute from His Two Sons, Husband David Furnish

Happy birthday, Rocket Man!

Elton John turned 71 on Sunday, and his family made sure to make it a memorable one. Husband David Furnish celebrated the occasion in Rome with a lovely tribute to the iconic singer on Instagram on behalf of himself and their two sons — Elijah Joseph Daniel, 5, and Zachary Jackson Levon, 7.

“Happy Birthday to my amazing husband. Nobody works harder or gives back more than you do,” Furnish captioned a photo of John backstage wearing an elaborate getup. “You’re a fantastic father too! The boys and I love you with all our hearts, and wish you nothing but the best for the coming year!!”

The hitmaker also shared photos of birthday gifts, including a beautiful bouquet of flowers and homemade cards from his children with a blue one that read “Love You Daddy” on the front.

“Woke up to these beautiful birthday cards from my beautiful sons,” he wrote, adding the hashtags #Blessed and #HappyBirthday.

David Furnish and Elton John with their two sons Michael Kovac/Getty

The “Tiny Dancer” singer recently announced his final global tour before he retires to focus on his family.

“We had children, and that changed our lives,” John said. “In 2015, David and I sad down with school schedule, and I thought ‘I don’t want to miss this.'”

He added, “I’ve had an amazing life, I’ve had an amazing career… My life has changed, the priorities in my life have changed, my priorities are my children, my husband and my family.”

Happy Birthday to our friend #EltonJohn (@eltonofficial) from all The Muppets! Thanks for teaching us how to dress like stolen cars all those years ago. pic.twitter.com/UfZb5YkHn6 — Kermit the Frog (@KermitTheFrog) March 25, 2018

Happy Birthday @eltonofficial

Living proof real superheroes exist!

We love you! pic.twitter.com/qqsMbXfo5v — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) March 25, 2018

✨✨A BILLION SPARKLY BIRTHDAY WISHES TO YOU, @eltonofficial ✨✨ — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) March 25, 2018

#HappyBirthday to my dear friend #SirEltonJohn (@eltonofficial). #KissyKissy! BTW, now that vous are a “Sir,” can vous talk to someone who can make moi a Dame? — Miss Piggy (@MissPiggy) March 25, 2018

John also received birthday messages from his celebrity fans, including Slash, Kacey Musgraves, Carole King and Ryan Adams.

“Happy Birthday @eltonofficial Living proof real superheroes exist!” said Adams. “We love you!”

Musgraves added, “A BILLION SPARKLY BIRTHDAY WISHES TO YOU, @eltonofficial.”

Even The Muppets, including Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy, shared well wishes to the legendary singer.

“Happy Birthday to our friend #EltonJohn (@eltonofficial) from all The Muppets!” wrote Kermit on Twitter. “Thanks for teaching us how to dress like stolen cars all those years ago.”