Elton John Rings in 70 with Help from Lady Gaga and More at Star-Studded L.A. Party

Saturday night’s alright for – a birthday party!

Elton John celebrated his 70th birthday over the weekend, ringing in the big day with a fabulous Los Angeles gala on Saturday – and some top-notch headliners.

The iconic singer’s lengthy career was honored throughout the evening at Red Studios by host Rob Lowe, as well as musical performers Lady Gaga, Ryan Adams, Roseanne Cash and Stevie Wonder.

Guests included Neil Patrick Harris, Ryan Phillippe, Jon Hamm (who reunited on the red carpet with fellow 30 Rock star Jack McBrayer), Heidi Klum and Katy Perry, among others. Wonder and Gaga also led the guests in singing Happy Birthday to John.

Lady Gaga singing with Stevie Wonder at Elton John's 70th birthday party. Prince Harry also made an appearance, via video, wearing sunglasses with stars on them. #eltonjohn #ladygaga #steviewonder #eltonjohnaidsfoundation A post shared by Melanie Bromley (@melaniebromley) on Mar 26, 2017 at 1:00am PDT

The gala – which also paid tribute to John’s 50-year writing partnership with Bernie Taupin – benefited both the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the Hammer Museum at UCLA.

Opening up to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe ahead of the bash, John said, “Some people don’t like birthdays, they don’t like celebrating, they don’t want to know about them, and I’ve always enjoyed my birthday.”

“Seventy sounds so archaic, doesn’t it?” John told Lowe. “When I was growing up, 70 sounded like the end of the world. But things have changed — you’re only as old as you feel inside.”

casual @ladygaga #happybirthdayelton #ladygaga A post shared by laura hyatt (@lhyatt) on Mar 25, 2017 at 11:54pm PDT

#ryanadams singing rocket man, does it get much better? #happybirthdayelton A post shared by laura hyatt (@lhyatt) on Mar 25, 2017 at 8:47pm PDT

Though John admitted that sometimes, his physical strength is down, he said, “My inner self I feel great.”

Birthday bliss @davidfurnish #HappyBirthdayElton A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Mar 25, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

A huge thank-you to all my Facebook friends for the fabulous birthday card signed by all of you! @eltonjohn #HappyBirthdayElton A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Mar 25, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

Ahead of the glamorous gala, John shared a look at his family’s private birthday celebrations at their home, where he was joined by his young sons Elijah and Zachary. In one Instagram shot, the trio can be seen gathered around a chocolate cake. The singer also shared several shots of the birthday cards he had received for his milestone day, as well as a video montage.