Elle King Jokes She 'Can't Wait to Get Super Fat and Super Old' with Husband in Valentine's Day Post

These (former) exes are having an oh-so-happy Valentine’s Day.

Weeks after announcing that she’s back with estranged husband Andrew Ferguson, Elle King shared an emotional Instagram post on what is their second wedding anniversary — and revealed another photo from their special day.

“Two years ago, just after midnight, I married my forever valentine,” she captioned the sweet image. “I remember saying to you ‘I don’t want to spend another day not being your wife.’ We snuck out of that hollywood party (I stole a bouquet) and got married.”

“I think that life is a never ending maze full of choices, chances, consequences, luck love lust failures triumphs, the best and the worst of times,” King, 28, continued in the post. “I wouldn’t want to spend my life fighting and making up with anyone other than you. I can’t wait to get super old and super fat with you. Love you forever and then some. We hope that everyone takes a moment on this Valentine’s Day to stop, and love yourself. That’s the key to success, happiness, and finding true love. Happy Anniversary to my husband. Happy Valentine’s Day!”

In February 2016, the Grammy nominee announced she was engaged to Ferguson, who goes by “Fergie,” just weeks after meeting him. The singer went on to document their love story on Instagram and even shared wedding plans on a March episode of Say Yes to the Dress.

Then, in May 2017, King revealed in another Instagram post — which she has since deleted — that she and Ferguson had secretly married and ultimately separated.

But by all appearances, the exes stayed close. That November King shared an Instagram photo of herself with Ferguson divulging that he had been sober for 10 months.

“Somebody smart told me that every day should be national grateful day. Not just thanksgiving. I just want to say that I am grateful to have made it through this year. And the guy I married is 10 months sober today,” she wrote, sharing another wedding photo. “I’m proud of him setting a good example. I know I’m no example for anybody, but I am trying to walk the walk of what I hope to receive from the world in my life. I’m grateful for forgiveness and new beginnings. I’m proud of you Ferg, 10 months is a long time to be sober and I’m grateful for you being alive.”

That same month, King told PEOPLE that she’s in a better place after the couple’s split.

“I don’t want to say it’s the best place I’ve ever been because there’s always room to go higher — or get higher,” she said. “I am having a lot of fun. I do this thing, I call it protecting my joy, and there’s like a 10-foot radius around me that’s like a bum-out-free zone. I took a lot of things out of my life that were dead weight, and I just have a different outlook; I just surround myself with better people and just make music all the time. It’s just so great; it’s awesome.”

On New Year’s Eve 2017, she took to Snapchat to reveal that the pair had moved towards a reconciliation. “Goodbyes suck,” she wrote at the time. “Truth is, you can only postpone your flight so many times before you have to play a New Year’s Eve show. But sometimes goodbyes are a blessing. Like the big a— SMELL YA LATER I’m giving to 2017!! I look forward to a new stage of my marriage in 2018.”

2 yrs. A post shared by Elle King (@elleking) on Jan 24, 2018 at 11:24am PST

In January, on the second anniversary of their meeting, she seemingly confirmed the reunion on Instagram.

“2 yrs,” she captioned a photo of cupcakes, decorated with pictures of the happy couple.