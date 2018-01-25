Elle King Celebrates Her Wedding Anniversary as She Reveals She's Back with Her Estranged Husband

Elle King celebrated two years of marriage to Andrew Ferguson despite the couple’s shocking split in May 2017.

The “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer, 28, shared a photo on Instagram Wednesday of several red cupcakes with photos of the two of them with the caption, “2 yrs.”

In February 2016, the Grammy nominee announced she was engaged to Ferguson, who goes by “Fergie,” just weeks after meeting him. The singer went on to document their love story on Instagram and even shared wedding plans on a March episode of Say Yes to the Dress.

Then, in May 2017, King revealed in an emotional Instagram post – which she has now deleted – that she and Ferguson had actually secretly married three weeks after they met and that they had separated, writing at the time, “My heart is broken. My soul aches. I am lost.”

Despite their apparent separation, the singer quietly revealed on December 30 they were back together with a snap captioned, “Goodbyes suck.”

“Truth is, you can only postpone your flight so many times before you have to play a New Year’s Eve show. But sometimes goodbyes are a blessing. Like the big a— SMELL YA LATER I’m giving to 2017!🖕🏻!” she wrote. “I look forward to a new stage of my marriage in 2018.”

She continued that she wasn’t simply seeking “forgiveness from each other, but moving the f— on from it.”

“Dearest friends and loved ones, sometimes you have to drop the f—ing bulls— you’re so desperately hanging on to,” she wrote. “Your grudges, your wounds and battle scars from childhood, your first, and very rough year of marriage, put on your big girl panties or big boy whitey tighties, or both, look at yourself, find YOUR OWN FAULTS.”

“Stop pointing your finger…that’s just gonna make your hand tired after a while. This year tore me to f—ing shreds,” King admitted. “But I’m not lugging that heavy weight into this beautiful gift of a new fresh blooming year that’s just around the corner. You’re allowed to begin again. You’re allowed to be happy.”

King revealed she had been advised not to post about her relationship status but that she “of course” posted.

“Thank you to kind souls who understand and give support without judgement. Fergie and I are only human. To the people who have negative things to say, well you’re irrelevant and social media is nothing. Just an empty bottomless pit of home decor, weight loss advertisements, and false ideas of what people tell you the world is or should be.”

She concluded with, “Make your own mold. Make your own standard of beauty. Write your own love story. F— anyone that doesn’t celebrate kindness and love. At the end of the day love is what we live for. And Christmas presents. We f—ing live for Christmas presents. I love you fergie. I can’t wait to share my new record with the world! Bring on the new year!”

In November, King shared a sweet Instagram photo of herself with Ferguson and revealed he had been sober for 10 months.

“Somebody smart told me that every day should be national grateful day. Not just thanksgiving. I just want to say that I am grateful to have made it through this year. And the guy I married is 10 months sober today,” she wrote.

“I’m proud of him setting a good example. I know I’m no example for anybody, but I am trying to walk the walk of what I hope to receive from the world in my life. I’m grateful for forgiveness and new beginnings. I’m proud of you Ferg, 10 months is a long time to be sober and I’m grateful for you being alive.”

That same month, King told PEOPLE that she’s in a better place after the couple’s split.

“I don’t want to say it’s the best place I’ve ever been because there’s always room to go higher — or get higher,” she said.

“I am having a lot of fun. I do this thing, I call it protecting my joy, and there’s like a 10-foot radius around me that’s like a bum-out-free zone. I took a lot of things out of my life that were dead weight, and I just have a different outlook; I just surround myself with better people and just make music all the time. It’s just so great; it’s awesome.”