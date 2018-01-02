Watch the First Preview of Ed Sheeran’s Upcoming Simpsons Cameo

The first clip of Ed Sheeran‘s forthcoming cameo in The Simpsons has been released – and it sees the singer teaming up with one of Springfield’s most famous citizens.

In the brief trailer, Sheeran is seen taking up the role of Brendan, a love interest for Lisa Simpson.

He is seen playing the piano while accompanied by Lisa on saxophone, although it seems that she isn’t too impressed by his talents.

“You didn’t applaud,” Sheeran is heard remonstrating in the clip.

Homer Simpson doesn’t seem too impressed by the jam session either, and is seen banging on the kitchen wall in an attempt to silence their noise.

“Oh no! They’re playing in time to the beat of my banging”, the iconic animated patriarch groans.

In the episode, Sheeran’s Brendan will reportedly become stuck in a love triangle as he competes against Nelson Muntz in a bid to win Lisa’s affections.

“He keeps alternating [between], ‘You’re not that great, but you could be fantastic,’ and she keeps falling for him because of his talent”, Simpsons producer Al Jean previously explained.

Following an expression of interest in guest starring on the show, Sheeran was offered the role by producers and recorded his voice down the phone line from the UK. The singer even has a tattoo of Blinky, the three eyed fish who makes occasional appearances on the show.

‘Haw-Haw Land’ will form part of the 29th series of The Simpsons, and will air Sunday January 7.