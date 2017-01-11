Ed Sheeran Teases New Album’s Tracklist on Social Media

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

Less than a week after sharing two brand new singles, Ed Sheeran has revealed the entire tracklist for his upcoming third album, ÷.

The 25-year-old posted a photo to his social media accounts Wednesday morning, sharing the list of 12 songs under the title of his new album, ÷, pronounced “Divide,” which follows 2011’s + (“Addition”) and 2014’s x (“Multiply”) . The tunes he shared last week, “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill,” are both included.

This album follows Sheeran’s two-year hiatus from releasing his own music and a several months-long social media break. Last week, after his official return, he said via a statement that he was “absolutely buzzing” to be back. (Judging by the 13 million streams those first two songs accrued on Spotify in 24 hours, fans are just as thrilled.)

A photo posted by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jan 11, 2017 at 2:36am PST

A release date for ÷ has not yet been revealed.