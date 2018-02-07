Taylor Swift Accuses Ed Sheeran of 'Peacocking' in Lighthearted Instagram Video

Is Ed Sheeran trying to steal his friend Taylor Swift‘s thunder?

In a funny new video posted to her Instagram, Swift jokingly takes the fellow superstar to task for sitting closer to the camera than she — thus appearing bigger and taller.

“I just want to start by saying that this is what he does, he tries to elevate himself geographically so he can seem better than me,” she says in a playful mock accusatory tone. Sheeran, in on the joke, doesn’t deny it. “Totally,” he agrees.

“Experts will study this and say that you’re, like… peacocking right now,” Swift continues. The expression, popularized in the 2005 pickup artist exposé The Game, refers to men who adopt an intentionally ostentatious persona to attract attention.

Sheeran, 26, couldn’t resist playfully firing back: “It’s only because you wear f—ing heels all the time!” However, Swift, 28, was quick to prove him wrong. “Look what I did for you today!” she says, raising her leg to show off her (flat) sneakers.

After cementing their friendship by opening for Swift on her 2013 Red Tour, Sheeran has collaborated with Swift on numerous occasions — most recently on her latest hit “End Game” from her sixth album, reputation.