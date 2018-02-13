'The A Team': A Timeline of Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran's Adorable Friendship

Getting (Pea)cocky

Friends can still bust each other's chops, right? Swift shared a funny video on Instagram in February 2018, in which she jokingly takes the fellow superstar to task for sitting closer to the camera than she — thus appearing bigger and taller.

“I just want to start by saying that this is what he does, he tries to elevate himself geographically so he can seem better than me,” she says in a playful mock accusatory tone. Sheeran, in on the joke, doesn’t deny it. “Totally,” he agrees.

“Experts will study this and say that you’re, like… peacocking right now,” Swift continues. The expression, popularized in the 2005 pickup artist exposé The Game, refers to men who adopt an intentionally ostentatious persona to attract attention.