'The A Team': A Timeline of Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran's Adorable Friendship
Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran have been friendship goals for over five years — let’s take a look back at their cutest moments on stage, in the studio and on social media
The Story of Us
Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran first became close in 2012, after he learned that the songstress penned his lyrics on her arm during an Australian show (as you do). The "Lego House" singer had a quick meeting with Swift's manager in Nashville later that year, which ultimately brought the two future friends together.
Friends Who Record Together Stay Together
The duo put their hit-making heads together, penning several songs together in 2012. Two have yet to be released but one, "Everything Has Changed," was issued on Swift's 2012 album Red. Sheeran teased the song earlier that summer by posing for a picture with Swift, which he captioned "Duet coming soon...."
Jingle Ball Rock
Swift and Sheeran performed a duet together at Z100's Jingle Ball in 2012, held at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden. The gig was a perfect dry run for...
Concert Comrades
...Swift's Red Tour! She tapped Sheeran as her opening act for North American dates on her 2013-2014 global jaunt.
Jamming with Friends
Swift sent her buddy some homemade jam in August 2013 — complete with a handwritten label, which includes a hilarious shout-out to a certain VMAs incident...
Clowning Around
Sheeran's the clown to Swift's ringmaster on the Red Tour.
Cat in the Hat
One night on the Red Tour, Sheeran hit the stage dressed like the internet sensation Grumpy Cat — who looks oddly similar to Swift's own Scottish fold, Meredith.
Castle on a Ranch
Sheeran made a fairly convincing cowboy when the Red Tour hit Nashville in the fall of 2013...
End Zone, End Game
...But not so much an NFL player.
New York Love
After months headlining with Sheeran, Swift returned the favor by coming out to cheer him on during his own performance at Madison Square Garden in October 2013. Donning an "I ❤ Ed" t-shirt to match his "I ❤ NY," they sang "Everything Has Changed" together.
"Sweeran" is Born
Swift shared a cute selfie of the two, each with their personalized mugs, in November 2013. "Ed told me to caption this 'SWEERAN,'" she captioned the photo — and thus the perfect monkier is born.
Going to Grammys
High profile award shows can be a total yawn (or so we hear) but thankfully the two friends were seated closer to each other at the 2014 Grammys.
London Calling
Though he was no longer her official opening act, Sheeran made a special guest appearance when the Red Tour moved through London in February 2014.
Beauty Besties
Swift served as Sheeran's one-woman glam squad before the 2014 VMAs. The "Sing" singer took home a moonperson for best male video — and also a fierce makeup job.
Secrets Between Friends
Sheeran and Swift were among the many stars — including Ariana Grande — to dazzle the crowd at the 2014 Victoria's Secret fashion show. They performed separately, with Swift opening with her latest hit "Blank Space" while Sheeran performed "Thinking Out Loud," but came together at the end for a curtain call that (from the looks of it) Sheeran won't forget anytime soon.
Nothing Has Changed
Sweeran celebrated three years of friendship in the spring of 2015 by — what else? — smooshing their faces on a Snapchat filter.
I Wear T-Shirts, He Wears Red Coats
Sheeran reppe his homeland when he showed up at Swift's 4th of July spectacular in 2015 wearing a British Revolutionary War jacket. Swift posted the faux "confrontation," complete with flag-waving, on Instagram with this caption: "When Ed shows up in a red coat for the 4th of July because he just can't let it go."
Going to Grammys, Part Deux
Another year (2016), another precious Grammy photo.
End Game
Swift's latest album, 2017's reputation, features the pair duetting together for the second time on record. "End Game" includes not only help from Sheeran (who cowrote the song), but also a guest rap verse from Future. Always a supportive friend, Sheeran shared several posts about the album on Instagram, and also costarred in the music video.
Getting (Pea)cocky
Friends can still bust each other's chops, right? Swift shared a funny video on Instagram in February 2018, in which she jokingly takes the fellow superstar to task for sitting closer to the camera than she — thus appearing bigger and taller.
“I just want to start by saying that this is what he does, he tries to elevate himself geographically so he can seem better than me,” she says in a playful mock accusatory tone. Sheeran, in on the joke, doesn’t deny it. “Totally,” he agrees.
“Experts will study this and say that you’re, like… peacocking right now,” Swift continues. The expression, popularized in the 2005 pickup artist exposé The Game, refers to men who adopt an intentionally ostentatious persona to attract attention.