Ed Sheeran is opening up about his personal “A Team” — aka fiancée Cherry Seaborn — to best friend Taylor Swift.

In a behind-the-scenes clip for their “End Game” music video, the pair discuss the inspiration for the English Grammy winner‘s rap-sung verse on the track, the latest single from Swift’s smash reputation album.

“I wanna talk about the Fourth of July line because that makes me really happy,” Swift, 28, tells Sheeran in the clip.

Hilarious and revealing banter ensues, as Sheeran, 26, responds: “Well, you see, it’s kind of a play on words — well, not really a play on words. There’s a film with Tom Cruise called Born on the Fourth of July. My relationship started on the Fourth of July.”

Swift pipes in: “At whose house?”

“At Taylor’s house,” Sheeran adds. “So the story was, I was at Taylor’s party, and then a girl I went to school with who’s pretty cool ended up being in Rhode Island… I was like, ‘Taylor, can she turn up?’ And here we are.”

Says Swift of Seaborn: “Ugh, she is the coolest.”

As Sheeran told PEOPLE exclusively last year, his relationship with Seaborn did indeed blossom at Swift’s annual Independence Day weekend bash. Sheeran and Seaborn, 25, had been elementary school friends since they were 11 years old and reconnected in 2015. A year later, they celebrated their first anniversary at, of course, Swift’s Rhode Island party, where the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer commemorated her pals’ love with a punny marquee.

“Remember the sign that I made for your first anniversary?” Swift asks Sheeran in the behind-the-scenes video.

Says Sheeran: “‘Happy Anniversa-Cherry?'”

“‘Happy Ed-iver-Cherry’!” Swift corrects him, laughing. “I’m still excited about it. It took me so long to think of both of your names…”

Sheeran and Seaborn are happier than ever. In January, the “Shape of You” singer announced their engagement.

“Got myself a fiancée just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well,” he wrote on Instagram.