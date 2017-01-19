Ed Sheeran on ‘Falling in Love’ with Girlfriend Cherry Seaborn: ‘I’ve Never Been Happier’

Ed Sheeran is a man in love!

While sitting down with Beats 1/Apple Music‘s Zane Lowe, the 25-year-old singer opened up about his romance with high school pal Cherry Seaborn.

“This has been the first time I’ve actually had the time to fall in love properly,” Sheeran said, explaining his reasons for taking a year off before releasing new music. “So the catalyst of taking a year off was also the fact that my partner quit her job in New York—which she’s now got back in London, which is really cool—but we were just basically like, let’s quit our jobs and have a year of forming a tight bond. So we went traveling and spent every day for a year together.”

He continued: “I’ve probably had three days apart from her in the last year…but we’re very, very strong. I’ve never been happier. I’ve never been more comfortable. I’ve never been more inspired. I feel like everything’s fallen into place, and it’s fallen into place because I’ve given it the time to fall into place.”

The musician also discussed his thoughts on being a dad.

“Massively,” he said, when asked if he would want his own brood. “I wanted to be a dad, like, last year. I’m ready, let’s go–tour bus babies, little fat, chubby babies that just walk around.”

RELATED VIDEO: Is Ed Sheeran Engaged? Original Photo Poster Weighs In

Sheeran and Seaborn have been dating since 2015 and made their public debut last September when they were spotted looking romantic during several outings in New York City. Days later, the duo were spotted again in Las Vegas with Taylor Swift’s then-boyfriend Calvin Harris.

In December 2015, Sheeran announced he was taking a break from social media until the “next autumn,” and thanked his fans for their understanding. He has since re-emerged, heralding his return with the release of two singles — “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill” — earlier this month.

Last July, the “Thinking Out Loud” singer got fans buzzing after a pal posted a shot of Sheeran wearing a silver band on his ring finger.