Ed Sheeran fans were none too happy when the nominees for the 60th annual Grammy Awards were announced earlier this month, leaving the “Shape of You” singer and his album ÷ (Divide) snubbed from the four major categories: record, song, and album of the year.

But while his fans have popped off about him on Twitter, Sheeran, 26 — who did pick up two nominations for best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album — seemed content.

“My outlook on it is some years you have your year and some years you don’t have your year. Maybe this year isn’t my year,” he told Ellen DeGeneres in a clip from Ellen’s Show Me More Show on YouTube posted Friday.

“That’s where you win… when you actually see people enjoying the songs,” he added. “I’d rather have a lifetime of people coming up to me and saying, ‘This song affects me in a positive way. This song’s my wedding song. This song was my first kiss,’ than anything else. I think that’s where the validation comes from.”

Ed Sheeran and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Sheeran went on to say that “Perfect,” his new single, is his favorite song on his album. “It was one of the fastest songs that I’d written. It just kind of came out,” Sheeran gushed. “It’s the first song I wrote for the album and I’m not really sick of it — I still listen to it.”

The star recently collaborated with Beyoncé for the third time, this time on the ballad — which he released Thursday. “The song came out so long ago in the scheme of music,” he explained. “And then I wanted to put it out as a single, so I thought of a way of relaunching it. I was like, ‘I love Beyoncé. Should I ask Beyoncé? In my head she’s going to say no, but you might as well ask. And she said yes!”