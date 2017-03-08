Ed Sheeran Launching North American Tour This Summer

This article originally appeared on EW.com.
Ed Sheeran is hitting the road this summer.
In support of his latest album, ÷, the U.K. pop star has announced a 48-date tour that will visit 46 U.S. and Canadian cities between June and October. The concert series launches June 29 in Kansas City, Missouri, and concludes Oct. 6 in Nashville, Tennessee.
A small number of presale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. local time on Monday, March 13. Fans must register here before for access. All tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster beginning Friday, March 17.
Sheeran’s third studio album includes the hit singles “Shape of You” and “Castle On The Hill,” the former of which became the 26-year-old’s first single to reach the peak position of the Billboard Hot 100 in January. It has remained at that position for six weeks thus far. “Castle On The Hill” entered the same chart at No. 6, making Sheeran the first artist in Hot 100 history to achieve simultaneous top 10 single debuts.
Watch the music video for “Shape of You” above, and check out Sheeran’s North American tour dates below.
June 29 || Kansas City, MO || Sprint Center
June 30 || Des Moines, IA || Wells Fargo Arena
July 1 || St. Paul, MN || Xcel Energy Center
July 7 || Toronto, ON || Air Canada Centre
July 9 || Buffalo, NY || KeyBank Center
July 11 || Philadelphia, PA || Wells Fargo Center
July 14 || Uncasville, CT || Mohegan Sun Arena
July 15 || Uncasville, CT || Mohegan Sun Arena
July 18 || Quebec City, QC || Videotron Centre
July 19 || Montreal, QC || Bell Centre
July 22 || Winnipeg, MB || MTS Centre
July 23 || Saskatoon, SK || SaskTel Centre
July 25 || Edmonton, AB || Rogers Place
July 28 || Vancouver, BC || Rogers Arena
July 29 || Tacoma, WA || Tacoma Dome
July 30 || Portland, OR || Mode Center
August 1 || Sacramento, CA || Golden 1 Center
August 2 || Oakland, CA || Oracle Arena
August 4 || Las Vegas, NV || T-Mobile Arena
August 5 || Glendale, AZ || Gila River Arena
August 6 || San Diego, CA || Valley View Casino Center
August 10 || Los Angeles, CA || Staples Center
August 15 || Denver, CO || Pepsi Center
August 17 || Tulsa, OK || BOK Center
August 18 || Dallas, TX || American Airlines Center
August 19 || Houston, TX || Toyota Center
August 22 || San Antonio, TX || AT&T Center
August 25 || Duluth, GA || Infinite Energy Center
August 29 || Tampa, FL || Amalie Center
August 30 || Miami, FL || American Airlines Arena
August 31 || Orlando, FL || Amway Center
September 2 || Raleigh, NC || PNC Arena
September 3 || Charlotte, NC || Spectrum Center
September 5 || Charleston, SC || North Charleston Center
September 7 || Louisville, KY || KFC YUM! Center
September 8 || Indianapolis, IN || Bankers Life Fieldhouse
September 9 || Cleveland, OH || Quicken Loans Arena
September 12 || Omaha, NE || CenturyLink Center
September 15 || Chicago, IL || Allstate Arena
September 17 || St. Louis, MO || Scottrade Center
September 19 || Washington, DC || Verizon Center
September 22 || Boston, MA || TD Garden
September 26 || Pittsburgh, PA || PPG Paints Arena
September 27 || Detroit, MI || Little Caesars Arena
September 29 || Brooklyn, NY || Barclays Center
September 30 || Brooklyn, NY || Barclays Center
October 3 || Columbus, OH || Nationwide Arena
October 6 || Nashville, TN || Bridgestone Arena
Note: fans wanting to buy presale tickets for the Quebec City show must email EdSheeranQuebec@wmgcustomerservice.com before 10am ET on 10th March to get their pre-sale code. Notez: les fans souhaitant acheter des billets en pré-vente pour le concert de Québec doivent envoyer un email à EdSheeranQuebec@wmgcustomerservice.com avant 10h ET le 10 mars pour obtenir leur code d’accès.