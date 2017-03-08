Ed Sheeran Launching North American Tour This Summer

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

Ed Sheeran is hitting the road this summer.

In support of his latest album, ÷, the U.K. pop star has announced a 48-date tour that will visit 46 U.S. and Canadian cities between June and October. The concert series launches June 29 in Kansas City, Missouri, and concludes Oct. 6 in Nashville, Tennessee.

A small number of presale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. local time on Monday, March 13. Fans must register here before for access. All tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster beginning Friday, March 17.

Sheeran’s third studio album includes the hit singles “Shape of You” and “Castle On The Hill,” the former of which became the 26-year-old’s first single to reach the peak position of the Billboard Hot 100 in January. It has remained at that position for six weeks thus far. “Castle On The Hill” entered the same chart at No. 6, making Sheeran the first artist in Hot 100 history to achieve simultaneous top 10 single debuts.

Watch the music video for “Shape of You” above, and check out Sheeran’s North American tour dates below.

June 29 || Kansas City, MO || Sprint Center

June 30 || Des Moines, IA || Wells Fargo Arena

July 1 || St. Paul, MN || Xcel Energy Center

July 7 || Toronto, ON || Air Canada Centre

July 9 || Buffalo, NY || KeyBank Center

July 11 || Philadelphia, PA || Wells Fargo Center

July 14 || Uncasville, CT || Mohegan Sun Arena

July 15 || Uncasville, CT || Mohegan Sun Arena

July 18 || Quebec City, QC || Videotron Centre

July 19 || Montreal, QC || Bell Centre

July 22 || Winnipeg, MB || MTS Centre

July 23 || Saskatoon, SK || SaskTel Centre

July 25 || Edmonton, AB || Rogers Place

July 28 || Vancouver, BC || Rogers Arena

July 29 || Tacoma, WA || Tacoma Dome

July 30 || Portland, OR || Mode Center

August 1 || Sacramento, CA || Golden 1 Center

August 2 || Oakland, CA || Oracle Arena

August 4 || Las Vegas, NV || T-Mobile Arena

August 5 || Glendale, AZ || Gila River Arena

August 6 || San Diego, CA || Valley View Casino Center

August 10 || Los Angeles, CA || Staples Center

August 15 || Denver, CO || Pepsi Center

August 17 || Tulsa, OK || BOK Center

August 18 || Dallas, TX || American Airlines Center

August 19 || Houston, TX || Toyota Center

August 22 || San Antonio, TX || AT&T Center

August 25 || Duluth, GA || Infinite Energy Center

August 29 || Tampa, FL || Amalie Center

August 30 || Miami, FL || American Airlines Arena

August 31 || Orlando, FL || Amway Center

September 2 || Raleigh, NC || PNC Arena

September 3 || Charlotte, NC || Spectrum Center

September 5 || Charleston, SC || North Charleston Center

September 7 || Louisville, KY || KFC YUM! Center

September 8 || Indianapolis, IN || Bankers Life Fieldhouse

September 9 || Cleveland, OH || Quicken Loans Arena

September 12 || Omaha, NE || CenturyLink Center

September 15 || Chicago, IL || Allstate Arena

September 17 || St. Louis, MO || Scottrade Center

September 19 || Washington, DC || Verizon Center

September 22 || Boston, MA || TD Garden

September 26 || Pittsburgh, PA || PPG Paints Arena

September 27 || Detroit, MI || Little Caesars Arena

September 29 || Brooklyn, NY || Barclays Center

September 30 || Brooklyn, NY || Barclays Center

October 3 || Columbus, OH || Nationwide Arena

October 6 || Nashville, TN || Bridgestone Arena

Note: fans wanting to buy presale tickets for the Quebec City show must email EdSheeranQuebec@wmgcustomerservice.com before 10am ET on 10th March to get their pre-sale code. Notez: les fans souhaitant acheter des billets en pré-vente pour le concert de Québec doivent envoyer un email à EdSheeranQuebec@wmgcustomerservice.com avant 10h ET le 10 mars pour obtenir leur code d’accès.