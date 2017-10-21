Ed Sheeran Shows Off His New Damien Hirst-designed Cast After Revealing Substance Abuse Issues

On Friday, Ed Sheeran shared a photo of his cast on Instagram, revealing British artist Damien Hirst had recently decorated it with his designs.

“Cheers @damienhirst x,” the “Shape of You” singer, 26, captioned the snap, which featured Hirst filling up Sheeran’s black cast with some of the artist’s trademark multi-colored spots. On Tuesday, Sheeran confirmed to his fans that he had broken his right wrist and left elbow in a biking accident.

In an interview for Saturday’s episode of The Jonathan Ross Show, Sheeran went into detail about the accident, saying “I broke my wrist, my elbow and my rib. I came off a bike quite fast, a bicycle, a pedal bike. I was in Suffolk [going down a really steep hill].”

However, instead of immediately going to the doctor, Sheeran went to the pub instead. “The thing is, when it happened, I got up and was like, ‘That hurt’ and then cycled to the pub. Went home, went to sleep and then woke up at five o’clock in the morning in a lot of pain. And then went to the hospital.”

Upon seeking medical attention, Sheeran was persuaded to postpone upcoming shows in Asia after learning the injuries could prevent him from playing guitar in the future if he continued before recovering. He is expected to take four weeks off to recuperate.

Cheers @damienhirst x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Oct 20, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

Ive had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:50am PDT

“I do a one-man show, so me not having my arms is half of the show, so I’ve had to postpone a couple of shows which sucks,” he added. ”Sometimes a show has been canceled because a promoter has done something, but it’s the first time that I’ve ever actually canceled a show.”

Sheeran is currently on tour promoting his latest album ÷ (pronounced “divide”). Ahead of the LP’s release in March, the pop star took a year-long hiatus to focus on himself — and, as he went on to reveal to Jonathan Ross, it was so he could address a substance abuse problem.

RELATED VIDEO: Ed Sheeran Reveals Substance Abuse Battle

“I think you need to, when you get into the industry, adjust to it — and I didn’t adjust because I was constantly working on tour. And all the pitfalls that people read about, I just found myself slipping into all of them. Mostly, like substance abuse,” he said. “I never touched anything. I started slipping into it, and that’s what I took a year and buggered off.”