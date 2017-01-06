People

Ed Sheeran Releases Two New Singles

Ed Sheeran is back!

The singer, 25, released two singles –“Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill” — on Friday at midnight. The songs mark his first new material in nearly two years after teasing the release of new music with a video on social media on Jan. 1.

“Cause I’ve been away for a bit here’s two singles rather than one – Castle On The Hill & Shape Of You,” Sheeran wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

His most recent album, the critically acclaimed x, was released in June 2014. His album before that was titled + and he’ll be sticking with the mathematical theme for this next release, ÷.

The two-time Grammy winner returned to Twitter recently to announce his return to music, which fans were eagerly anticipating since he began his year of self-imposed radio (and social media) silence in December 2015.