Ed Sheeran's Lookalike Puppet Is Back and Starring in the New Music Video for 'Happier'

Ed Sheeran the puppet is back!

Four years after we last saw the 27-year-old singer’s lookalike puppet party with models and get into trouble in the music video for “Sing,” Sheeran decided to re-employ his pal. This time, the red-haired marionette is starring in the music video for Sheeran’s heartbreaking single “Happier,” off of his latest album ÷ (pronounced “divide”).

In the music video, Sheeran’s puppet drinks alone in a bar as he mourns his ex — who’s played by a woman made entirely out of balloons — after he catches her having a meal with her new man, and looking like she’s happier than she ever was with him.

While it’s unclear exactly what Sheeran’s doppelgänger puppet has been up to in the past four years, during an interview with the BBC, it was revealed that the singer found a way to keep close tabs on the little guy: by keeping it stored in a glass case near a boardroom of Atlantic Records in West London.

Of course, feeling heartbroken over a girl is all in the past for Sheeran, who’s currently engaged to fiancée Cherry Seaborn.

Although the pair have known each other since they were kids, romance didn’t blossom between them until the summer of 2015, when Sheeran asked his friend Taylor Swift if he could invite Seaborn over for the pop songstress’ annual star-studded Fourth of July bash at her Rhode Island home.

“I’ve known Cherry since I was 11,” the “Perfect” singer told PEOPLE last year. “She worked on Wall Street in New York, and I had like six shows [around New York in 2015]. It was around then, and we reconnected. I went on tour again, and then I went to Taylor’s Fourth of July party. I was texting [Seaborn], and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,’ and I was like, ‘So am I.’ I kinda said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?’ The rest is history.”

Sheeran and Seaborn, a risk advisory consultant, announced in January that they had gotten engaged in late 2017.

“Got myself a fiancée just before new year,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram, captioning a sweet photo of himself and Seaborn. “We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx.”