Ed Sheeran Wants to Build His Own Chapel Ahead of His Wedding to Cherry Seaborn: Report

Ed Sheeran has big plans for his upcoming wedding to fiancée Cherry Seaborn.

The singer, 27, is planning to build his own chapel on his Suffolk, England, estate, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

Sheeran submitted a planning application to the Suffolk Coastal District Council, the outlet reported. His plans include making the chapel out of flint in a Saxon style with a round tower.

While a decision on his application is expected in April, the Belfast Telegraph also reports it would be able to hold a small congregation of about 24 people.

In his application, Sheeran explained his desire for the chapel, writing, “It is every person’s right to be able to have a place to retreat for contemplation and prayer, for religious observance, celebration of key life and family milestones, marriages, christenings and so forth.”

The news comes after the “Castle On The Hill” singer sparked rumors that he and Seaborn had secretly tied the knot after being spotted performing in London in February wearing a silver ring on his ring finger.

He cleared the air, however, at the 2018 BRIT Awards last month telling The Sun’s Dan Wootton, who was covering the red carpet for British talk show Lorraine, that the ring was his own way to mark his engagement.

“I never saw why men didn’t wear engagement rings. It’s the same commitment either way,” he explained. “Cherry made it for me herself out of silver clay. I really like it.”

Although Seaborn and Sheeran have known one another since they were kids, things didn’t turn romantic until the summer of 2015, when after the latter’s close pal Taylor Swift invited Seaborn over for her annual star-studded Fourth of July bash at her Rhode Island home.

“I’ve known Cherry since I was 11,” the “Perfect” singer told PEOPLE last year. “She worked on Wall Street in New York, and I had like six shows [around New York in 2015]. It was around then, and we reconnected. I went on tour again, and then I went to Taylor’s Fourth of July party. I was texting [Seaborn], and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,’ and I was like, ‘So am I.’ I kinda said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?’ The rest is history.”

Sheeran and Seaborn, a risk advisory consultant, announced last month that they had gotten engaged in late 2017.

“Got myself a fiancée just before new year,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram, captioning a sweet photo of himself and Seaborn. “We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx.”