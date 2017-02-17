Ed Sheeran Releases New Song for His Birthday

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

Ed Sheeran turned 26 on Friday, but rather than ask fans for a gift, he decided to bestow one on them in honor of the occasion.

Sheeran dropped “How Would You Feel (Paean)” on Friday, the latest song released off his forthcoming album, Divide.

”’How Would You Feel (Paean)’ comes out tomorrow at midnight wherever you are in the world, [it’s] not the next single, but is one of my favzzzzz,” Sheeran wrote on Thursday to tease the new track.

The ballad is the third song released off Divide, following hit singles “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill.”

The debut of “How Would You Feel (Paean)” caps off a busy stretch for Sheeran, who appeared on last weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live and also performed at the Grammys.

Get “How Would You Feel (Paean)” at a full compliment of online destinations, or just listen to it streaming above.