Ed Sheeran Sparks Rumors He's Already Wed Cherry Seaborn by Wearing Possible Wedding Band

Does Ed Sheeran have a secret to spill?

The “Shape of You” singer sparked rumors that he and fiancée Cherry Seaborn, 25, secretly tied the knot when he sported a silver ring on a very important finger during a concert in London on Monday night. Sheeran performed at Indigo at the O2 as part of 2018s War Child BRITs Week, where his new accessory was hard to miss as he played guitar and sang for fans at the intimate show.

A rep for Sheeran, 27, didn’t immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The couple of three years announced last month that they had gotten engaged.

“Got myself a fiancée just before new year,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram, captioning a sweet photo of himself and Seaborn — who has inspired, among other things, Sheeran’s latest hit single “Perfect.” “We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx”

RELATED GALLERY: All the ‘Perfect’ Things Ed Sheeran Has Said About His Romance with Fiancée Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran Flynet - Splash News

Ed Sheeran Flynet - Splash News

RELATED VIDEO: Ed Sheeran Reveals His First Date With His Girlfriend Was Taylor Swift’s Fourth Of July Party

However, this isn’t the first time the Grammy winner got fans wondering if he was a married man. Back in July 2016, he wore a similar silver band on that finger in an Instagram photo with musician Jovel and his daughter that had fans speculating about his relationship status. Of course, it turned out to be a false alarm.

Flynet - Splash News

Sheeran and Seaborn, a risk advisory consultant, have known one another since high school and recently moved in together. They began dating in the summer of 2015 after Sheeran’s BFF Taylor Swift invited Seaborn over for her famous Independence Day fête at her Rhode Island home.

“I’ve known Cherry since I was 11,” the “Shape of You” singer told PEOPLE last year. “She worked on Wall Street in New York, and I had like six shows [around New York in 2015]. It was around then, and we reconnected. I went on tour again, and then I went to Taylor’s Fourth of July party. I was texting [Seaborn], and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,’ and I was like, ‘So am I.’ I kinda said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?’ The rest is history.”

Swift and Sheeran recently discussed how the holiday weekend inspired Sheeran’s rap-sung verse on “End Game,” the latest single from Swift’s smash reputation album.

“I wanna talk about the Fourth of July line because that makes me really happy,” Swift, 28, told Sheeran in a behind-the-scenes clip from the music video.

Hilarious and revealing banter ensued, as Sheeran responded: “Well, you see, it’s kind of a play on words — well, not really a play on words. There’s a film with Tom Cruise called Born on the Fourth of July. My relationship started on the Fourth of July.”

Over the weekend, Sheeran enjoyed a winter getaway in celebration of his birthday on Saturday.

“Spent my 27th birthday in Finland and had an amazing time x,” he captioned a photo of the backside of a large animal pulling him in a sled through snowy terrain.