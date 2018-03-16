Kendall Jenner and Ed Sheeran are facing blowback for appearing in a Lil Dicky music video featuring embattled R&B star Chris Brown.

Some of Jenner’s fans have taken to social media to voice their disapproval that the 22-year-old model and reality star chose to work with Brown, who was arrested in 2009 for physically assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna, and sentenced to community service. He also faced legal problems in 2016 when he was accused of pulling a gun on a young female singer in his home. Following an arrest on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, he was released on bail. The case was ultimately dropped. And in June 2017, Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Chan was granted a five-year restraining order against the singer.

“Girl please don’t support an abuser,” one Twitter user commented on Jenner’s tweet sharing the video. “How is anyone still working with Chris Brown?!?!? Wtfff” remarked another.

Elsewhere in the comment section were references to Jenner’s infamous Pepsi commercial from last April. The ill-advised advertisement appeared to trivialize the Black Lives Matter movement. In the clip, Jenner makes her way through a passing demonstration. As tempers begin to flare between the activists and police, she defuses the situation by sharing a Pepsi with a cop.

Jenner addressed the incident in her Vogue cover story, saying, “Obviously, my intention was not to hurt anyone. Honestly, I just hid out. It hurt me that I hurt other people. I’ve been yelled at before, stepped in controversy before, but nothing to that extent. You can never really prepare for something like that.”

“Also Kendall Jenner was like oh no i never woulda done the pepsi ad had i known!!!” says one commenter. “And now she’s staring in a Chris Brown music video lmao.”

Sheeran also faced criticism from fans for working with the controversial star. “So disappointed in @lildickytweets and @edsheeran for working with @chrisbrown guess I know who I’ll be removing from my music collection,” says one, while another simply said the decision was “disappointing.”

Ed Sheeran working with Chris Brown how disappointing 😒 — amber ✨ (@judddddddddd) March 16, 2018

So disappointed in @lildickytweets and @edsheeran for working with @chrisbrown guess I know who I'll be removing from my music collection — AliEli H (@GoldStandard46) March 16, 2018

I’m kinda upset Ed Sheeran’s on a Chris Brown song cause I hate supporting that asshole abuser but I love supporting Ed — dani (@DLynchiee) March 16, 2018

So @edsheeran is on a song with Chris Brown. And in my opinion that currently makes him a dick. I will not be getting involved with that song. I thought he had better judgement. 😡 — kel (@justmeinnit) March 16, 2018

Brown, 28, was already making headlines this week after a recent Snapchat ad made light of his 2009 assault conviction. Snapchat apologized earlier this week for running an ad for a game called “Would You Rather” and asking its users if they would rather slap Rihanna or punch Brown.

The NSFW music video (which features explicit language) for “Freaky Friday” depicts rapper Lil Dicky morphing into various celebrities, including Jenner, Brown, Sheeran and DJ Khaled.

At the start of the video, Lil Dicky, 30, and Brown swap bodies — much to the rapper’s delight.

“Sometimes I really wish I could be somebody else,” laments Lil Dicky in a Chinese restaurant as he watches Brown — who also says he wishes he could “kind of, like, be somebody else for a day” — on the TV.

RELATED: Video Vixens! Watch Every Single Kardashian/Jenner Music Video Cameo

Kendall Jenner; Ed Sheeran Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Samir Hussein/WireImage

After swapping bodies, Brown (as Lil Dicky) then romps with models, drives a Ferrari and even has a FaceTime session with Kanye West. Meanwhile, Lil Dicky (as Brown) enjoys a more low-key life and even makes a reference to the singer’s embattled public image.

“I’m walking down the street and nobody know my name / Ain’t no paparazzi flashing pictures this is great / Ain’t nobody judge me ’cause I’m black or my controversial past.”

Eventually, he transforms into Jenner in the video, which pays homage to the classic film Freaky Friday (in which a mother and daughter swap bodies for a day).

“I’m Kendall Jenner / I got a vagina / I’m gonna explore that right now / Holy s— I got a vagina / I’m gonna learn / I’m gonna understand the inner workings of a woman,” the 22-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star raps as Lil Dicky.