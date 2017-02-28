People

Music

First Look! Ed Sheeran and Jimmy Fallon Perform ‘Shape of You’ with Classroom Instruments

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Ed Sheeran loves the shape of… classroom instruments.

PEOPLE has your first look at the singer performing a special rendition of his hit track “Shape of You” for Monday night’s episode of the Tonight Show, with a little help from host Jimmy Fallon and house band, The Roots.

With a banana-shaped fruit shaker in hand, Sheeran, 26, belts out the lyrics of his latest song in the Tonight Show Music Room.

The popular (and very viral) segment has been the ultimate acapella collaboration for many recording artists including Adele, Mariah Carey, Idina Menzel, One Direction, Metallica and Sesame Street.