Ed Sheeran Confused for 82-Year-Old Man in Icelandic Obituary

Ed Sheeran during day two of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2017 at the O2 Arena, London. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)
Mary Kate Carr
January 26, 2018 06:30 PM
This story originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly

A newspaper in Iceland published an obituary that isn’t quite “Perfect”: It confused an 82-year-old man for singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.

The newspaper, Morgunblaðið, featured a photo of Sheeran in its obituary for Svavar Gunnari Sigurðsson, who died on Dec. 19. The mix up was first spotted by an amused fan, who then shared the page on Twitter.

No word yet on how the mistake occurred, whether because of a name mix up, a resemblance, or otherwise.

Sheeran hasn’t issued a response, but rest assured he’s alive and thriving. He recently announced his engagement to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, released duets with Beyoncé and Eminem, and was nominated for two Grammy awards.

RELATED VIDEO: Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn Are Engaged!

Morgunblaðið did not immediately return EW’s request for comment.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now