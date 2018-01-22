Did Newly Engaged Ed Sheeran Hint at His Impending Proposal in Taylor Swift's 'End Game'?

Ed Sheeran may have hinted that he was going to pop the question to longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn on Taylor Swift‘s new single “End Game”!

At the conclusion of his guest verse, the British singer raps: “This end game is the one / With four words on the tip of my tongue.”

Because the Swift-Sheeran-Future collaboration is predominantly about enduring love — see the repetition of lyrics including “I wanna be your end game / I wanna be your first string / I wanna be your A-team” — one could surmise the four words Sheeran references are “Will you marry me?”

Sheeran, 26, announced on Saturday that he had proposed to Seaborn, 25, captioning an Instagram post: “Got myself a fiancée just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well.”

Sheeran alludes to his relationship with Seaborn throughout his “End Game” verse, with lines like “Knew it when I was young / We connected when we were little bit older” and “Something was born on the Fourth of July.”

Indeed, Sheeran and Seaborn — a senior risk advisory consultant — have known each other since they attended grade school together in their native U.K. They reconnected almost three years ago, and their first date was at Swift’s annual Independence Day party.

“I’ve known Cherry since I was 11,” the “Shape of You” singer, who’s nominated for two awards at the Grammys on Sunday, told PEOPLE last year.

“She worked on Wall Street in New York, and I had like six shows [around New York in 2015]. It was around then, and we reconnected. I went on tour again, and then I went to Taylor’s 4th of July party. I was texting [Seaborn], and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,’ and I was like, ‘So am I.’ I kinda said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?’ The rest is history.”