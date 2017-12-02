Ed Sheeran Reveals His Holiday Plans With Girlfriend Cherry Seaborn — and They Involve Memes

Ed Sheeran is dreaming of a meme Christmas with his girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn.

The 26-year-old “Shape of You” singer stopped by PEOPLE’s photo booth at the 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball on Friday, where he gushed about the holiday plans he and his girlfriend of almost three years have.

“We bought What Do You Meme? — do you know that game?” Sheeran said. “I’m going to play that with her family. She only lives a couple of miles away from me. So I usually have Christmas at my house and drive over to hers.”

While the card game, which asks players to match a photo with the funniest meme, will likely be a highlight of Sheeran’s holiday, it’s not the only thing on his schedule.

“We do 12 Pubs of Christmas, which is a pub crawl and you have a pint at every pub,” the two-time Grammy winner said.

Sheeran and Seaborn, 24, have known one another since high school and recently moved into together. “She’s really cool,” Sheeran told Ellen DeGeneres in a clip from Ellen’s Show Me More Show on YouTube posted Friday. “We have two cats [Calipo and Dorito] but they’re both really, really strange creatures. They kind of sit up like humans. It’s really strange. You’ll walk in and they’ll be looking at you.”

In addition to helping raise two feline children, Seaborn also helped Sheeran clean up his act in the year off he took before recording his latest album ÷ (pronounced “divide”).

“I think you need to, when you get into the industry, adjust to it — and I didn’t adjust because I was constantly working on tour. And all the pitfalls that people read about, I just found myself slipping into all of them. Mostly, like, substance abuse,” Sheeran said on a recent episode of The Jonathan Ross Show. “I never touched anything. I started slipping into it, and that’s why I took a year off and buggered off.”

“I focused on work, and I can’t work under the influence, I can’t write songs under the influence, I can’t perform under the influence — so the more I worked the less [that happened]. I’ve worked my whole life to get to where I am and you can’t lose that over something that you do in your spare time,” he added.

Luckily, Seaborn was there to help. “I didn’t really notice it was happening. It just started gradually happening, and then some people took me to one side and were like, ‘Calm yourself down’… It’s all fun to begin with, it all starts off as a party and then you’re doing it on your own and it’s not, so that was a wake-up call and taking a year off.”

Moving in together was a major change, too. “I think that was a real help grounding me,” he said. “I was a 25 year old in the music industry on tour so I just needed someone to balance me out.”

Sheeran previously opened up about how cutting beer out of his diet led to a 50-lb. weight loss. And earlier this year, he clarified his comments on his drinking habits to PEOPLE.

“I’ve cut [out] excessive beer. I’ll still have a pint. But what I would do is I’d have like five or six pints a night. So what I’ll do, I’ll have a pint, then I’ll move to a less…Well, a beer is like having a loaf of bread, isn’t it? So a less-loaf-of-bread-y kind of drink,” he told PEOPLE. “The best part of the day is the first beer. Second beer never tastes as good. So I’ll switch to wine or gin or something after that.”