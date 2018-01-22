On Their Fateful 4th of July

Sheeran and Seaborn have known each other since they were in grade school and began dating after spending Independence Day together at pal Taylor Swift's annual bash in 2015.

“Well, our anniversary is her 4th of July party," Sheeran told PEOPLE last year. "I’ve known Cherry since I was 11. She worked on Wall Street in New York, and I had like six shows [around New York in 2015]. It was around then, and we reconnected. I went on tour again, and then I went to Taylor’s 4th of July party. I was texting [Seaborn], and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,’ and I was like, ‘So am I.’ I kinda said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?’ The rest is history.”

The British singer even references their anniversary on his guest verse of Swift's new single "End Game," in which he raps: "After the storm, something was born on the Fourth of July."