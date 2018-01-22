Music
All the 'Perfect' Things Ed Sheeran Has Said About His Romance with Fiancée Cherry Seaborn
The “Shape of You” singer, 26, and his longtime girlfriend, 25, are engaged! All the best quotes Sheeran has shared about their love
On Their Fateful 4th of July
Sheeran and Seaborn have known each other since they were in grade school and began dating after spending Independence Day together at pal Taylor Swift's annual bash in 2015.
“Well, our anniversary is her 4th of July party," Sheeran told PEOPLE last year. "I’ve known Cherry since I was 11. She worked on Wall Street in New York, and I had like six shows [around New York in 2015]. It was around then, and we reconnected. I went on tour again, and then I went to Taylor’s 4th of July party. I was texting [Seaborn], and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,’ and I was like, ‘So am I.’ I kinda said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?’ The rest is history.”
The British singer even references their anniversary on his guest verse of Swift's new single "End Game," in which he raps: "After the storm, something was born on the Fourth of July."
On Taylor's Stamp of Approval
Since Swift essentially provided the setting for Sheeran and Seaborn's love to blossom, it should come as no surprise that the singer has given the pair two thumbs up.
“Her and Taylor have hung out without me quite a few times; I think they have gal chats,” he told PEOPLE last year. “I don’t know what they get up to — talking about cats or whatever.”
On How They Built a Solid Foundation
After a difficult few years in the spotlight, Sheeran took a year off from work and away from social media. During that time, he and Seaborn — who spent Labor Day weekend 2015 in Las Vegas with Swift's then-boyfriend Calvin Harris — built a strong foundation for their relationship.
“This has been the first time I’ve actually had the time to fall in love properly,” Sheeran told Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio last year.
“So the catalyst of taking a year off was also the fact that my partner quit her job in New York — which she’s now got back in London, which is really cool — but we were just basically like, let’s quit our jobs and have a year of forming a tight bond. So we went traveling and spent every day for a year together," he said.
“I’ve probably had three days apart from her in the last year…but we’re very, very strong. I’ve never been happier. I’ve never been more comfortable. I’ve never been more inspired. I feel like everything’s fallen into place, and it’s fallen into place because I’ve given it the time to fall into place," he added.
On How She Helped Him Confront Addiction
“I think you need to, when you get into the industry, adjust to it — and I didn’t adjust because I was constantly working on tour. And all the pitfalls that people read about, I just found myself slipping into all of them. Mostly, like, substance abuse,” Sheeran said on The Jonathan Ross Show in October.
“I didn’t really notice it was happening. It just started gradually happening, and then some people took me to one side and were like, ‘Calm yourself down’… It’s all fun to begin with, it all starts off as a party and then you’re doing it on your own and it’s not, so that was a wake-up call and taking a year off,” he said.
Of Seaborn, he added: “We live together now, and I think that was a real help grounding me. I was a 25 year old in the music industry on tour so I just needed someone to balance me out.”
On Writing His Hit "Perfect" About Her
After a crazy night at friend James Blunt's house in Ibiza with Seaborn, Sheeran wrote the chart-topping lovesick ballad.
“We got really hammered and took our shoes off and danced on his lawn and then jumped in the pool,” Sheeran told Radio.com of the track. “And then the next day I was like, ‘That’s a cool story,’ so I put it in a song.”
On Wanting to Start a Family
“I actually think the meaning of life is to start a family and pass on knowledge to them and be loved and be loving, so that is definitely on the cards,” Sheeran told PEOPLE last year. “But not any time soon. I don’t have any time anytime soon. It’s something I really want to put a lot of time into, as well. I don’t want to be constantly on the road trying to raise a child.”
In January 2017, he told Beats 1's Zane Lowe he "massively" wants kids. "I wanted to be a dad, like, last year. I’m ready, let’s go — tour bus babies, little fat, chubby babies that just walk around.”
On Co-Parenting Their Cats
Sheeran and Seaborn are the proud parents of two felines: Dorito and Calippo.
“Me and Cherry literally had them from birth, and they think that we’re their mother, from our warmth and our smells,” Sheeran told PEOPLE in 2017 of their furry friends, whom they welcomed into the family in 2016.
After the adventurous Dorito dove out of their three-story window last year, Seaborn proved her prowess as a resourceful mama.
“Cherry opened the window to let some air in, and she just jumped out,” Sheeran said of the incident. "
“Cherry obviously freaked out; she’s in this closed-off garden that we can’t get into because it’s not our garden. So Cherry tied all of her scarves together onto a laundry basket and put food in it and lowered it down and picked her back up. What an idiot, though!”
On Their Relatable, Low-Key Holiday Plans
“We bought What Do You Meme?" Sheeran told PEOPLE in December of their casual holiday plans. “I’m going to play that with her family. She only lives a couple of miles away from me. So I usually have Christmas at my house and drive over to hers.”
In addition to playing the card game — during which players match a photo caption with the funniest meme — said they would enjoy some rowdy fun, too. “We do 12 Pubs of Christmas, which is a pub crawl and you have a pint at every pub,” he added.
On Popping the Question
“Got myself a fiancée just before new year,” he captioned his Jan. 20 Instagram post, in which he announced their engagement. "We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well."
