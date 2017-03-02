Ed Sheeran Reveals He Once Got Drunk and Smashed Justin Bieber in the Face with a Golf Club

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber are music business buddies — the British crooner has even penned some of Bieber’s songs, such as “Love Yourself” — so it only makes sense that they have some fun out of the studio as well.

In an interview with The Guardian, Sheeran recalls one drunken evening in Japan when the 23-year-old pop star challenged him to hit a golf ball off a dangerous tee: his mouth.

“We’d been out to a dive bar. He just drank water and I got hammered,” Sheeran, 26, explained. “Then we went to a golf course, and he lay on the floor and put a golf ball in his mouth and told me to hit it out of his mouth. I was like, ‘F—, I need to aim this properly,’ and I swung.”

Predictably, the stunt did not work out as hoped.

“You know in films when someone gets punched, and you hear that fake sound, like a slap? But in real life when someone gets punched, you hear that dull thud, a bit sickening? I heard a sound like the last one,” Sheeran said.

The “Shape of You” singer explained that Bieber’s security guard was shocked (probably as much as Sheeran himself was).

“I’d cracked Justin Bieber right in the cheek with a golf club,” he said. “That was one of those ‘What the f—?’ moments.”

While the inebriated moment is something he laughs about now, Sheeran is doing a lot less drinking these days — of beer, at least.

Recently, the singer admitted that he needed to make a diet change after putting on some unwanted weight due to his year-long hiatus from performing. He cut out beer and it worked wonders.

“I’ve lost like 50 lbs.,” he said during an interview with The Breakfast Club radio show. “That was it, it was the beer.”