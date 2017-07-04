Ed Sheeran Driven Off Twitter by Trolls: It’s ‘Nothing But People Saying Mean Things’

Don’t expect Ed Sheeran to retweet you anytime soon.

“I’ve actually come off Twitter completely. I can’t read it,” the singer-songwriter reportedly said in a new interview with The Sun. “I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things.”

Despite his massive success, the 26-year-old still finds that a troll can bring him down. “One comment ruins your day,” he shared. “The head f— for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.”

According to Sheeran, many of the critical messages he sees are from fans of a fellow musician. “Lady Gaga’s fan base read an interview in which they assumed I was talking about her and they all f—ing hate,” he told The Sun. “And it wasn’t anything to do with that at all.”

Sheeran added: “So I think Twitter gets on a massive steam roll of assuming things and then you get in the s—.”

The singer doesn’t think that tuning out the trolls won’t make him out of touch. “I have people like my dad who will have a conversation with me,” he said. “I don’t have to have someone calling me a whatever.”

But Sheeran won’t completely disappear from Twitter: Posts linking to his new Instagram images will continue to be automatically generated, according to the newspaper.

Fresh from headlining Sunday night at the Glastonbury Festival, Sheeran is back on the road as part of his North American tour to support his latest album, ÷.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com