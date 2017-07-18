Ed Sheeran Deletes His Twitter Account After Viral Game of Thrones Cameo

Ed Sheeran had fans buzzing when he made a surprise cameo on Sunday night’s season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones. But less than a day later, the 26-year-old singer did something else that sent shockwaves through his Sheerios: he deleted his Twitter account.

The “Shape of You” songster’s handle disappeared off the popular site late Monday without any explanation.

He remains active on Instagram, posting a photo with girlfriend Cherry Seaborn while “climbing mountains in Peru.”

As fans may remember, Sheeran has had a complicated relationship with social media and Twitter specifically — telling The Sun in an interview published July 3 that he “can’t read” Twitter anymore due to the negativity.

He clarified his comments on Today days later, explaining ‘I don’t even go on Twitter anymore.’ ”

“I’m just not going to wake up and read something and be like, ‘Well, that’s rude,’ ” he said. “I don’t want to choose to do that anymore. …There’s so much positivity out there. As a human being, we always read the one negative one and ignore the others, and I don’t want to do that. It’s just foolish to do when there’s love out there in the world to look at the negative stuff. I’m just choosing not to read it.”

Sheeran told The Sun that he still finds that a troll can bring him down.

“One comment ruins your day,” he shared. “The head f— for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.”

There were certainly mixed comments after Sheeran’s Game of Thrones appearance.

If Arya kills Ed Sheeran it'll be worth it — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) July 17, 2017

Ed Sheeran's going to meet Brandon Stark and be like "when your legs don't work like they used to before" 😩. #GameofThrones #ThronesYall — Petty La Pew (@BingNiceNEZ) July 17, 2017

Goddamn Ed Sheeran has a new single out in Westeros. #GameOfThrones — Ica (@msjessicagail) July 17, 2017

Nothing takes me out of a fantasy world like a random Ed Sheeran appearance #gameofthrones — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) July 17, 2017

After Sheeran’s interview with The Sun, Lady Gaga came out in support of the singer.

“What an incredible talented artist I LOVE ED,” she wrote on Instagram. “@teddysphotos deserves all our love and respect like all humans do. I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and a part of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean. No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top. Work harder to be kinder everybody. That should be your first duty to humanity.”

It’s unknown whether Sheeran’s character on Game of Thrones will return for a future episode. But the British pop star will be back on TV soon — voicing a musician on an upcoming episode of The Simpsons.

Sheeran is currently on tour in support of his latest album, ÷, which was released in March.