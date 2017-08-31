Ed Sheeran Dedicates Song to Baby Girl Named After Him: ‘I Love Babies!’

@teddysphotos Thanks for singing to Cooper tonight! 💙➗ A post shared by Rocky (@rsmith49er) on Aug 30, 2017 at 10:37pm PDT

Ed Sheeran has met his biggest fan!

The “Shape of You” singer, 26, dedicated a song to a special member of his Miami, Florida, audience on Wednesday: a 1-year-old baby named Cooper Sheeran, whose parents named her after him.

Cooper’s parents, Rocky Smith and Harmony Smith, spoke to Sheeran from the crowd, telling him of their daughter’s middle name.

“Her middle name is Sheeran?” the singer asked, and added, “I’ve never seen a baby this calm at a concert. Just chilling there for the whole thing and you guys have been loud, you’re singing and she’s just kinda like … I love babies!”

He dedicated his song “Dive” to Cooper, asking the audience to sing along for her.

“I want you to be as loud as you can,” he told the crowd. “‘Cause she’s gonna be chill.”

Rocky later posted the video to his Facebook account and wrote, “Ed Sheeran we didn’t get a picture with you tonight, but you singing to my daughter was pretty amazing. We’ll see you tomorrow!”

Sheeran has a concert scheduled Thursday in Orlando, Florida.

Rocky, who owns a karaoke company, told The Miami Herald his daughter believes Sheeran is singing her father’s songs.

“I’m a singer and I sing only Ed Sheeran to her,” he said. “She hears it on the radio when I’m not around and she’s looking for daddy. She’s been listening to him since before she was born. We had speakers that we could attach to my wife’s stomach where I would play his songs for her.”