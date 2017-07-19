From Making a Game of Thrones Cameo to Taking Shots with Beyoncé: 11 of Ed Sheeran's Most Unbelievably True Celebrity Stories 

HE & TAYLOR SWIFT ONCE HID FROM THE COPS

During a joint interview on BBC Radio 1, the longtime besties spilled on that time they ended up hiding from police in a hotel bathroom after the 2015 Grammys. "We were at a party in Mark Ronson's [hotel] room and then the police shut it down," Sheeran said. "That made us feel so cool," Swift chimed in. "We had to hide in a bathroom … I grabbed Ed and I was like, 'Cops are here. Come with me.' Who would have thought I'd be the one who, like, knows how to get you away from the police?' "

After escaping from the bathroom, the duo headed to another post-Grammys party, where, as Swift put it, "a lot of weird things" continued to happen. "Ed was in a special place," Swift recalled. "We spent 10 minutes hugging koala bears."

The next morning, Swift was reminded of a run-in with a fellow musical star: "I woke up with an email from The Weeknd and he was like, 'You told me how beautiful I was for about 15 minutes straight and started to pet my hair.' It looked really cool that night and I apparently went on and on about it … I was like ‘You’re so magnificent.' "