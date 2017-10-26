Ed Sheeran approves of the new man in Taylor Swift’s life.

“He’s really nice. Really, really friendly, really good dude,” Sheeran, 26, said about Joe Alwyn during an interview on London morning show Capital Breakfast on Thursday.

“We’re in touch, quite a fair bit, you know,” the “Thinking Out Loud” singer continued, adding that thanks to her British boyfriend, Swift’s, “been in London quite a bit as well.” Earlier this year, Swift, 27, spent an extended period of time with Alwyn, 26, in the U.K. while he filmed his upcoming movie The Favourite.

Sheeran — who recently broke his right wrist and left elbow shortly before revealing he had substance abuse issues in the past— also added that he thinks fans are going to like Swift’s upcoming album Reputation, out Nov. 10.

“The songs are great,” Sheeran said. “I think people will like the album.”

PEOPLE confirmed in May that Swift — who had largely stayed out of the spotlight since February — and Alwyn were dating. And in August a source close to the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer told PEOPLE that the duo were “very happy together.”

“Her decision to keep her relationship with Joe quiet is making her happy,” added the source. “They have been getting to know each other slowly without any pressure.”

In addition to Swift’s extended time in the U.K., the source added that the actor often visits his girlfriend in the States and “is very happy about spending time at home with Taylor.”

“They seem to be on the same page. Joe is getting to know Taylor’s parents and everyone likes him,” the source continued. “He is very supportive of her work.”

It’s also rumored that Swift wrote “Gorgeous,” the third song released from her upcoming album, about her romance with the British actor.