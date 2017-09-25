Ed Sheeran Surprises Patients at Boston Children’s Hospital with Acoustic Set: ‘He Was an A+ Class Act’

Ed Sheeran knows how to put a smile on kids’ faces.

The “Castle on the Hill” singer popped by the Ryan Seacrest Studios at Boston Children’s Hospital on Saturday before his second concert of the weekend at the TD Garden. Sheeran played several of his hits for a group of 100 adoring young fans and chatted in an interview with the children.

Dressed in black glasses and a Duluth Pack hooded sweatshirt, the 26-year-old played an acoustic version of “Shape of You” for the crowd. He also took a request from one little girl to perform “LEGO House.”

“Ed said he hadn’t sang it in a long time, but he’d do by her request,” one attendee told PEOPLE.

But the most heartwarming moment was when Sheeran sang “Happy Birthday” to a little boy who had just celebrated a couple of days prior.

“Honestly, he was an A+ class act,” they continued.

After his performance, Sheeran took photos and signed autographs for everyone in attendance and made several iPhone videos for patients who couldn’t make it down to meet him in person. He also left one special gift for he hospital to keep: an autographed guitar.

just when i think i can't love ed sheeran any more… he comes out in a bruins jersey 😍 pic.twitter.com/RZPxnLeNye — Staci Reilly (@StaciReilly) September 23, 2017

Earlier on Saturday, Ed headed to the Kiss 108 radio studios in Medford for a private concert. On Friday evening, he lit up the crowd at the TD Garden when he took the stage for an encore wearing a Boston Bruins jersey of goaltender Tuukka Rask.