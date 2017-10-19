Ed Sheeran Didn’t Realize Bike Accident Broke His Bones — So He Went to the Pub Before the Hospital

In a new interview, Ed Sheeran opened up about the accident that caused him to postpone upcoming tour dates.

For a new episode of The Jonathan Ross Show airing Saturday, the “Shape of You” singer, 26, detailed his recent bike accident.

“I broke my wrist, my elbow and my rib. I came off a bike quite fast, a bicycle, a pedal bike. I was in Suffolk [going down a really steep hill]. The thing is, when it happened, I got up and was like, ‘That hurt’ and then cycled to the pub. Went home, went to sleep and then woke up at five o’clock in the morning in a lot of pain,” he said on the U.K. talk show. “And then went to the hospital.”

Upon seeking medical attention, Sheeran was persuaded to postpone upcoming shows in Asia after learning the injuries could prevent him from playing guitar in the future if he continued before recovering; he is expected to take four weeks off to recuperate.

I've had a bit of a bicycle accident and I'm currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows.

"Thank you to Q for the best act in the world today award" – love ed x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Oct 19, 2017 at 12:01am PDT

“I did try to be like ‘I will.’ I tried to say I’ll carry on doing the shows, but they said if I put any more stress on it, I might not be able to play [guitar] again so it’s good to be sensible,” he said.

“I do a one-man show, so me not having my arms is half of the show, so I’ve had to postpone a couple of shows which sucks,” he added.” Sometimes a show has been canceled because a promoter has done something, but it’s the first time that I’ve ever actually canceled a show.”

Sheeran is currently on tour promoting his latest album ÷ (pronounced “divide”). Ahead of the LP’s release in March, the pop star took a year-long hiatus to focus on himself — and, as he revealed on Jonathan Ross, to address a substance abuse problem.