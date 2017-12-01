This Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé collaboration is “Perfect.”

A remixed version of Sheeran’s ballad was released on Thursday after he announced the project on Instagram, writing: “Got Beyoncé to duet with me on Perfect.”

Sheeran first teased the Beyoncé collab on Nov. 24 during an interview with Channel 4 Radio. “I’m just basically gonna ‘Despacito’ Perfect,” he explained, calling it a “really f—ing big deal.”

“I found a man stronger than anyone I know/ He shares my dreams I hope someday we’ll share a home/ I found love to carry more than just my secrets/ To carry love to carry children of our own,” Beyoncé sings, only changing the gender pronoun in the verse.

The “Perfect” collaboration marks the third partnership between Ed and Beyoncé as the pair have performed together twice before: At the 2015 Global Citizen Festival and again earlier that year in February during a tribute to Stevie Wonder at Songs in the Key of Life — An All-Star Salute.

Got Beyoncé to duet with me on Perfect, comes out today at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / midnight GMT x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Nov 30, 2017 at 3:31am PST

“Perfect,” which is the fifth track on his third studio album ÷, was written by Sheeran for his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, and was produced by Will Hicks and Benny Blanco.

While Beyoncé has yet to announce her own music projects, the “Perfect” record is her third collaboration this year following J Balvin and Willy William’s “Mi Gente” remix and Eminem’s “Walk On Water.”

In addition, it was announced earlier this month that the mother of three will voice Nala in Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King.