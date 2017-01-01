He’s Back! Ed Sheeran Announces He Will Drop New Music After Taking a Year Off

Ed Sheeran is welcoming the New Year with new music!

On Sunday, the star took to Twitter to share a video announcing that he will release new music by the end of the week. With the caption, “Hello 2017…” Sheeran — dressed down in a sweater and glasses — holds up a sign that says, “New music coming Friday!!”

After holding up the sign, the “Thinking Out Loud” singer, 25, waved to the camera before putting the sign in his mouth at the end of the clip.

One fan eager for Friday’s drop? James Corden.

The talk show host took to Twitter to express his excitement for Sheeran’s big reveal. “Well, @edsheeran has already made 2017 epic as far as I’m concerned. #friday,” Corden, 38, wrote in a tweet.

Sheeran was largely out of the spotlight in 2016, as he explained before his performance for Princess Kate‘s charity event in December.

“This is the first time I’ve done a show in a year, so please bear with me,” he told guests at a gala dinner benefiting Kate’s charity for sick children.

“It’s nice to be back. I’ve had a whole year off,” he said. “I went to Japan for about a month and hung out with Japanese people. Got my face cut open, anyone read about that?”

Sheeran’s most recent album, the critically acclaimed X, was released in 2014.