Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn Are Engaged! 'We Are Very Happy and in Love'

Congratulations are in order for Ed Sheeran and his “Perfect” love Cherry Seaborn, who have gotten engaged after almost three years of dating.

“Got myself a fiancée just before new year,” the 26-year-old singer wrote on Instagram Saturday, captioning a sweet photo of he and Seaborn — who has inspired, among other things, Sheeran’s latest hit single. “We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx”

Ed Sheeran/Instagram

Sheeran and Seaborn, 24 — a risk advisory consultant — have known one another since high school and recently moved in together. They began dating in the summer of 2015 after Sheeran’s BFF Taylor Swift invited Seaborn over for her famous Independence Day fête at her Rhode Island home.

“I’ve known Cherry since I was 11,” the “Shape of You” singer told PEOPLE in March. “She worked on Wall Street in New York, and I had like six shows [around New York in 2015]. It was around then, and we reconnected. I went on tour again, and then I went to Taylor’s 4th of July party. I was texting [Seaborn], and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,’ and I was like, ‘So am I.’ I kinda said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?’ The rest is history.”

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn FatPapSlim / Splash News

The pair have been going strong ever since. “She’s really cool,” Sheeran told Ellen DeGeneres in a clip from Ellen’s Show Me More Show on YouTube posted in December. “We have two cats [Calipo and Dorito] but they’re both really, really strange creatures. They kind of sit up like humans. It’s really strange. You’ll walk in and they’ll be looking at you.”

In addition to helping raise two cats, Seaborn also helped Sheeran clean up his act in the year off he took before recording his latest album ÷ (pronounced “divide”).

“I think you need to, when you get into the industry, adjust to it — and I didn’t adjust because I was constantly working on tour. And all the pitfalls that people read about, I just found myself slipping into all of them. Mostly, like, substance abuse,” Sheeran said on an episode of The Jonathan Ross Show late last year. “I never touched anything. I started slipping into it, and that’s why I took a year off and buggered off.”

“I focused on work, and I can’t work under the influence, I can’t write songs under the influence, I can’t perform under the influence — so the more I worked the less [that happened]. I’ve worked my whole life to get to where I am and you can’t lose that over something that you do in your spare time,” he added.

Cherry Seaborn and Ed Sheeran INF

Luckily, Seaborn was there to help. “I didn’t really notice it was happening. It just started gradually happening, and then some people took me to one side and were like, ‘Calm yourself down’… It’s all fun to begin with, it all starts off as a party and then you’re doing it on your own and it’s not, so that was a wake-up call and taking a year off.”

Moving in together was a major change, too. “I think that was a real help grounding me,” he said. “I was a 25 year old in the music industry on tour so I just needed someone to balance me out.”

Prior to their engagement, Sheeran told PEOPLE he and Seaborn were going to be spending the holidays together — though he remained mum about any plans to pop the question.

“We bought What Do You Meme? — do you know that game?” Sheeran said of his Christmas plans. “I’m going to play that with her family. She only lives a couple of miles away from me. So I usually have Christmas at my house and drive over to hers.”

While the card game, which asks players to match a photo with the funniest meme, will likely be a highlight of Sheeran’s holiday, it’s not the only thing on his schedule.

“We do 12 Pubs of Christmas, which is a pub crawl and you have a pint at every pub,” said the two-time Grammy winner.