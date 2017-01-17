Eagles of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes Faces Restraining Order Over Bizarre ‘Voodoo’ Death Threats

Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes has been slapped with a restraining order over a series of threats against a friend, Andrew Julian Vega, TMZ reports.

Vega’s order alleges that Hughes “threatened to shoot him and blow his lungs through his back,” per TMZ. The more bizarre part of the document alleges that Hughes glued a voodoo doll — with a knife through its chest — to Vega’s gate, writing “Andy is next” in red paint.

Reps for the band have yet to respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Despite a period of public sympathy and goodwill stemming from the fact that his band was performing at The Bataclan in Paris in November 2015 when the club was targeted by the Islamic State—an attack that resulted in 89 deaths—Hughes rapidly eroded that goodwill in months afterwards.

He intimated that some of the Bataclan’s staff may have been aware of — or had a role in — the attacks, and then criticized France’s gun-control policy as having a hand in the attack.

“Did your French gun control stop a single person from dying at the Bataclan?” he said in an interview with the French television network, iTélé. “If anyone can answer yes, I’d like to hear it, because I don’t think so.”

Hughes was later kicked out of a memorial concert thrown at the Bataclan in November 2016.