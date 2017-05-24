Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes has spoken out in the wake of Monday’s shocking terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in the U.K. – a harrowing experience he knows all too well.

“My prayers and deepest sympathies are with Ariana Grande, her band, crew, fans and families,” Hughes said in a statement shared on social media. “With so much still unknown, I hope we all resist the temptation to speculate and jump to conclusions. I’ve learned, if we keep love in our hearts, no darkness can ever prevail against the light.”

In 2015, Hughes’ band was performing at the Bataclan in Paris when terrorists entered the venue and killed 90 people.

Speaking out about the deadly attack later that year, Hughes told Rolling Stone, “It’s funny how things this terrible, when you’re close to them, how they stop your life in its tracks. This is where I realize the importance of the arts and music to be able to move quickly to unite people.”

In the time since, however, Hughes has taken a more controversial stance on the events, intimating that some of the Bataclan’s staff may have been aware of — or had a role in — the attacks.

Hughes was later kicked out of a memorial concert thrown at the Bataclan in November 2016.

Police have arrested four in connection with Monday’s attack on Manchester Arena, which killed at least 22 and left 59 more injured. Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said in a news conference that they believe suspected suicide bomber – 22-year-old Salman Abedi – did not act alone.

Though Hopkins declined to identify the four suspects, he did reveal that three of the individuals were arrested on the south side of Manchester.

He also said that investigators are conducting multiple raids, including at least one where a controlled explosion was used to help gain access.