Let Drew Vision’s Romantic ‘Without You’ Carry You Into The Weekend

This article originally appeared on Essence.

The weekend is upon us and maybe you have plans with bae if you weren’t able to enjoy Valentine’s Day this week — the romantic holiday fell on Tuesday, lame!

If you’re still looking for the perfect soundtrack to your evening, look no further than Drew Vision’s latest, “Without You.” The video is all about romance, sun and surf, as the singer hits the beach with his love.

The song is an infectious mish-mash of pop and R&B, with producers Chris Wahle, Lisa Desmond, and Sowlkid behind the sound. Shot in Barbados, the video is an escape to paradise.

Check it out and add it to your playlist for a special evening with the one you love.