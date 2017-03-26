Drake's More Life Debuts at No. 1

Drake might be calling the recently released More Life a playlist, but that didn’t stop the 22-song collection from debuting at No. 1 on the albums chart.

This marks the Toronto rapper’s seventh album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. According to Nielsen Music, it earned 505,000 equivalent album units in the week ending with March 23 — a healthy number, but a little over half of the 1.04 million units Views debuted with in May 2016.

Drake dropped More Life March 18, and the set quickly broke streaming records on both Spotify and Apple Music. The playlist includes previously released single “Fake Love” and features Kanye West, Migos’ Quavos, Young Thug, and more.

Read our review of More Life here.

