Drake helped a group of Miami students get over the Monday blues this week when he showed up at their school to film his next music video. The self-proclaimed 6 God made an afternoon drop-in at Miami Senior High to shoot the visuals for “God’s Plan,” the latest hit off his new EP, Scary Hours.

Not content to film in any old locker hallway or geometry classroom, Drake, 31, performed his song on a crane located on the school’s baseball field, while a drone camera captured the proceedings. Thrilled students made videos of their own, many of which were shared to social media.

Jimmy Abraham/Miami-Dade County Public Schools

“It was amazing and unexpected,” Miami Senior High alumnus Edgar Grant Santiago told the Miami Herald. “Where can you say you got Drake to go your school? At Miami Senior High that’s where. That was truly God’s plan to bless the school.”

Drake at Miami Senior High. Jimmy Abraham/Miami-Dade County Public Schools

In addition to an unforgettable memory, the rapper also presented the school with a check for $25,000 — and reportedly offered to help design new school uniforms.

Later that same afternoon, Drake made another surprise appearance at the University of Miami, where he awarded a $50,000 scholarship to one lucky student outside the Frost School of Music.

HAPPENING NOW: students singing to @Drake who is on the Moss Terrace in the Shalala Student Center. pic.twitter.com/VvNxYUQNhN — The Miami Hurricane (@MiamiHurricane) February 5, 2018

Before he left, Drake led the assembled crowd through a quick set on the steps of the student center. Apparently, they weren’t ready to let him go — the Miami Hurricane reports that throngs of fans chased his motorcade down the boulevard!