Drake Brings Rosalyn Gold-Onwude to NBA Awards: What to Know About His Latest Date

Drake handled the hosting duties Monday night during the first annual NBA Awards, but he very well might have been upstaged by his date!

The “No Complaints” rapper, 30, arrived at New York City’s Pier 34 alongside Rosalyn “Ros” Gold-Onwude, an NBA sideline reporter most recently with the Golden State Warriors. Drake made the scene in a black and white Tom Ford tuxedo, while Gold-Onwude, 30, opted for a strapless cherry-red gown, nude heels, and a gold clutch.

While it remains to be seen whether or not the supremely photogenic pair are an item or just hoop-loving pals, here’s everything you should know about Drake’s NBA Awards date.

My stunning date for the evening @rosgo21 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 27, 2017 at 2:41am PDT

She’s an Ivy Leaguer

Originally from Queens, New York, Gold-Onwude won two basketball state titles while attending Christ the King High School. Her skills netted her a basketball scholarship to California’s Stanford University, where she was named Pac 10 Defensive Player of the Year and made three trips to the Final Four. Ultimately she decided to move from the court to courtside, transitioning into sports journalism before graduation.

Sports Journalism Is Not a Forever Gig

#tbt to winning an Emmy for "Oustanding Achievement On-Camera-Talent-Sports" this year! Something I'm proud of and so thankful for. #blessed 🏆✨ A post shared by Ros Gold-Onwude (@rosgo21) on Oct 8, 2015 at 3:06pm PDT

Though she has an impressive resume—her NBA coverage earned her an Emmy in 2015, and she was on the ground at the 2016 Rio Olympics—Gold-Onwude has said she someday hopes to broaden her journalistic scope. “One of the biggest people I look up to is Robin Roberts. She started in sports and transcended out,” she said in a recent interview with Bauce. “Maybe that’s something I could do one day…Well, I’m a regular girl from Queens. Basketball happened to be my vehicle that got me out of New York and all the way to California.”

She Once Beat Out LeBron James in a “Pig” Shoot-Out.

See for yourself! Gold-Onwude definitely has game.

She and Drake Have a Shared Heritage

Though they have a lot in common, Gold-Onwude says she was intrigued by their shared family backgrounds. “The first thing was the connection because we’re both black and Jewish,” she told Respect Mag. “My father is Nigerian and my mom is white, Russian, Eastern European background and Jewish. So, you know, we have that in common.”

Their Love of the Game Brought Them Together

When the post game makes you forget about what happened during the actual game @rosgo21 😄 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 8, 2015 at 7:39am PST

The pair first became close back in December 2015, when they met up after a basketball game. The Golden State Warriors had beaten the Toronto Raptors—Drake’s hometown team—but the rapper’s spirits brightened when he saw Gold-Onwude. “When the post game makes you forget about what happened during the actual game,” he captioned a sweet Instagram photo of them together.

FROM PEN: Grammy News and Notes: Album of the Year Nominees

Gold-Onwude later told Scoop B Radio that they initially bonded over (shocker!) basketball. “He’s a big time basketball fan, we’ve become friends through; just his passion for the game. He’s come to a lot of games, he’s become really good friends with Steph Curry and his family. So we met through that and every time he’s around, it’s always fun, jokes, laughter. It’s a whole crew of us that’ll end up hanging out together or seeing each other at these games. So it’s been really cool to cultivate a friendship with him.”