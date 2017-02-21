Drake Tells Rihanna She’s ‘Somebody I Have a Lot of Love For’ on Her 29th Birthday

Drake certainly knows how to wish a loved one a Happy Birthday.

The rapper dedicated a special shout-out to former flame Rihanna during his Dublin concert on Feb. 20, which just so happens to be RiRi’s 29th birthday.

“It’s somebody’s birthday today — somebody I have a lot of love for and a lot of respect for,” Drake, 30, said as seen in fan-recorded videos.

“So, instead of singing ‘Happy Birthday,’ though, we just going to do this in Dublin. Instead of singing ‘Happy Birthday,’ we’re going to set it off just like this…” he said before shifting into a performance of “Work,” his collaboration with Rihanna.

Drake Wishes Rihanna A Happy Birthday… pic.twitter.com/bypdxxBT7o — Rambo 🅴 (@xDrakeFam) February 21, 2017

Drake wishing Rihanna a happy birthday before performing their collabs. #BoyMeetsWorldTour pic.twitter.com/yuCzj0Jnsu — Boy Meets World Tour (@BMWTUpdates) February 21, 2017

Though he was most recently linked to Jennifer Lopez, it’s clear Rihanna still has a special place in Drake’s heart.

Drake and Rihanna made their relationship official in July, but were believed to be “secretly dating for months” before that, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE in May.

Drake had never shied away from showing his adoration of the Barbados-native, even publicly proclaiming his love for her at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in late August.

“She’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old,” he said, before embracing Rihanna with a kiss and presenting her with the year’s Video Vanguard Award. “She’s one of my best friends in the world. She’s a living breathing legend in our industry.”