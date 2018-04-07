Drake Releases New Single with Olivia Wilde, Yara Shahidi & More of Hollywood's Leading Ladies

Drake is sharing the spotlight with some of the women who inspire him most in his latest video.

The rapper, 31, debuted the music video for his song “Nice for What” on Friday night and gave his fans a huge reason to stay in and watch it: The video features some of Hollywood’s hottest and most inspiring female talent.

Beginning with Olivia Wilde, the video shows off such A-list talent as Tracee Ellis Ross, Zoe Saldana, Issa Rae and Yara Shahidi (wearing a Harvard sweatshirt).

As Drake sings in the background and appears briefly throughout the video, the focus remains on the women currently making power moves in the entertainment industry.

The song sampled Lauryn Hill’s 1998 song “Ex Factor” as Tiffany Haddish, Misty Copeland, Rashida Jones and model Jourdan Dunn also made appearances.

Black Panther‘s Letitia Wright, as well as actresses Michelle Rodriguez, Bria Vinaite, Emma Roberts, singer Syd and twin sisters Elizabeth and Victoria Lejonhjarta, who are models, were also featured.

Wilde tweeted her reaction to the video on Friday, writing, “This was funnnnnnnn.”

Cardi B, who dropped her debut album on Friday, sampled the same Hill song on “Be Careful.”

The Canadian rapper released his first hit single of the year, “God’s Plan,” in January. He is currently working on a new album, but no release date or title has been announced, according to Genius.