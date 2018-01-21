Drake Raps About 'Losing J. Lo' (and Seemingly Mentions Rihanna) in New Song

Drake is re-visiting women from his past in a surprise new song.

The Toronto rapper dropped two new tracks, “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity,” on Friday night ahead of the release of his Scary Hours EP.

On the latter, he references his former flame Jennifer Lopez.

“2010 was when I lost my halo / 2017 I lost a J. Lo / A Rotterdam trip had me on front page, though,” the 31-year-old raps, possibly addressing a Jan. 2017 report that included photos of him having a meal with a woman identified as former porn star Sophie Brussaux, in the Netherlands. Brussaux claimed she was pregnant with Drake’s child months later, which his rep strongly denied.

Lopez and Drake first sparked romance rumors back in December 2016 after the rapper was spotted (twice!) at the singer’s Las Vegas show. They fueled gossip of a relationship by posting cuddly photos together on Instagram.

After reports claimed the duo had called it quits, a source who knows them both, exclusively told PEOPLE the entertainers were never in an official relationship. “It was never very serious,” said an insider close to the rapper. “They like one another and had fun together.”

“It was and is fun when they see each other,” the source added. “They love hanging out and making music together. [Jennifer] has great respect for him and his talent and he does for her as well.”

Appearing on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah in March, Lopez officially put the nail in the coffin, saying, “Let me clear this up. I am not with Drake.” The same month, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Lopez was dating retired MLB pro Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez, a romance that’s been going strong ever since.

Drake’s new single also appeared to reference another ex — Rihanna.

“Caterin’ is from Giorgio Baldi, Robyn’s favorite,” Drake says, referencing Rihanna’s real name, Robyn Fenty. “S— is nice, but I prefer Madeo.”

A source told PEOPLE the pair made their relationship official in July 2016, but were believed to be secretly dating for months before that.

However, another insider told PEOPLE the duo “spent a lot of time together and were really close but never considered themselves to be ‘dating.’ ” The relationship fizzled out in fall 2016.

Rihanna and Drake Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The “Hotline Bling” singer has never shied away from showing his adoration of the Barbados-native, publicly proclaiming his love for Rihanna at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

“She’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old,” he said, before embracing the singer with a kiss. “She’s one of my best friends in the world. She’s a living breathing legend in our industry.”