While neither one of them offered any explanation as to the state of their relationship — although Drake did tellingly caption the photo of him and Minaj with a simple pair of eyeballs — both rappers have talked at length about the ups and downs of their friendship, and teased the potential for more, over the years.

“I love Nicki Minaj/ I told her I’d admit it/ I hope one day we get married just to say we f–king did it/ And girl I’m f–king serious I’m with it if you with it/ ‘Cause your verses turn me on and your pants are mighty fitted/ Uh, damn, I think you caught me in a moment.”

— Drake, declaring his love for Minaj on “Miss Me”

“Me and Nicki have a really playful relationship. When I was on tour … I saw Nicki for the first time and, like, literally fell in love. She had this snap-back hat on that said ‘Minaj.’ She used to wear that every single day. She was like a theater student and she was so cold at rapping.”

— Drake, talking about his love for Minaj to MTV in 2010

“I remember one of the first nights that we were out in Miami and I went to Jerry’s [Famous Deli]. I was like [to Minaj], ‘You want food, you hungry?,’ and she was like, ‘Yeah, I want some food.’ I was like, ‘I’m in, we gon’ eat food together.’ I came to her door and she took the food and shut the door in my face! I was just like, ‘Man, this is gonna be a long road for us.’ “I’ve always really, actually, really had a crush on her, always really loved her, and she’s always just looked at me as, like, her little brother.”

— Drake, to MTV in 2010

“Please refer to @nickiminaj as Mrs. Aubrey Drake Graham and dont stare at her too long. She’s finally mine. :).

“Yes, its true. Drake and I tied the knot.”

— Drake and Minaj joking about getting married on Twitter in 2010

“Obviously, Drake and I, we’ve played around so much with the whole marriage thing and stuff like that, so people have come to be kind of intrigued about us.”

— Minaj, talking about the fascination with her and Drake’s relationship, to MTV in 2010

“If there’s any woman in my life that’s the ideal woman for me, it’s definitely Nicki. I like the stripped-down Nicki. I like Nicki with no makeup, black hair, some casual clothes in a recording booth rapping an amazing verse. That’s sexy to me. I know some great women, but all jokes aside, Nicki is somebody I could spend my life with because I think we understand each other.”

— Drake, on why he loves Minaj, to The Daily Beast in 2011

“Drake’s so talented. Sometimes, we’ve seen this. Sometimes when you’re really intelligent and you’re really talented, you also think a lot. Sometimes your mind is racing with thoughts. It is what it is. People go through their own motions and you’ve gotta respect it and keep it moving. … Whatever is going on now, obviously we’re all very busy and you know, s— happens. It gets a little hard to have a real connection when people are on different sides of the world, working on different things. You just never know who people got in their ear or what they’re feeling or maybe they felt wronged in some way. “

— Minaj, hinting at a strain in their relationship to Hot 97 in 2013

“Not even talkin’ to Nicki, communication is breakin’/ I dropped the ball on some personal s—, I need to embrace it”

— Drake, rapping about a fall-out between him and Minaj on “Tuscan Leather”

“I think the dialogue actually between us was already opened up. I had already solved that issue. I wrote that a while ago and I kinda felt guilty changing it. It was a sentiment that I had when I started this album and felt like that’s how it should be. The album should start one place and end in another.”

— explaining that “Tuscan Leather” lyric to MTV in 2013

“Me and Nicki are like family. I just love Nicki with all my heart. We haven’t really shared, like, intimate moments.”

— Drake, to Ellen DeGeneres, in 2013

“One day I will run away with Drake and get married, but right now it’s just a fantasy.”

— Minaj, to i-D in 2013

“Yea. I had ya man buyin me mad snacks. Wuts good?”

— Minaj, joking about a video in which Drake treats her to snacks, in 2014

“I never f—ed Nicki cause she got a man/ But when that’s over then I’m first in line/ And the other day in her Maybach/ I thought God damn, this is the perfect time/ We had just come from that video/ You know L.A. traffic, how the city slow”

— Drake, rapping on Minaj’s song, “Only”

“They’re men, grown-ass men. It’s between them. … I hate it. It doesn’t make me feel good. You don’t ever want to choose sides between people you love. It’s ridiculous. I just want it to be over.”

— Minaj, on the feud between Drake and then-boyfriend Meek Mill, to the New York Times Magazine in 2015

“I don’t really talk to Nicki. She’s a person I have a lot of love for. A lot of love and a lot of respect. Not only for our past, and how much work and time we put in, but even just the way she dealt with the situation. I understand what love is, and I understand a personal situation. She dealt with me how I would expect her to — which was with class. I could only ever do the same.”

— on the fallout from his feud with Meek Mill, to Zane Lowe on Beats Radio 1, in 2015

“There was points in time where I was sitting there waiting — is this gonna go — how deep is your love? You gotta ask yourself. I always have respect and love for Nicki. Unfortunately, we haven’t spoke. But it is what it is. Even if we don’t speak, she knows what it is. It’s always love.”

— to Zane Lowe, 2015

“#TheBig3”

— Minaj, captioning a picture of her, Drake, and Lil Wayne on Instagram in February 2017