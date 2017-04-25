Drake Set to Host the First-Ever NBA Awards This June

Drake has just scored the most baller hosting gig in town!

The “Hotline Bling” rapper and die-hard basketball fan will take the stage to host the first-ever NBA Awards on TNT, which air June 26 live from Basketball City at Pier 36 in New York City. The show, produced by Dick Clark Productions, will honor all of the league’s top performers on one night for the first time.

Hosting first-ever NBA Awards on TNT, June 26th – tune in. pic.twitter.com/oGnXALihkq — Drizzy (@Drake) April 25, 2017

A handful of the already-announced categories include Kia NBA most valuable player, Kia NBA rookie of the year, Kia NBA sixth man award, Kia NBA defensive player of the year, Kia NBA most improved player, NBA coach of the year, with additional award categories to include fan-voted and social media awards.

The night will integrate the Sports Emmy Award-winning Inside the NBA studio team Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal, along with the NBA’s biggest superstars, celebrity presenters and musical performances.